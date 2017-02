TOKYO, Oct 20 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday after comments from France's President Nicholas Sarkozy that talks to tackle the euro zone crisis were stuck raised suspicions about whether Europe can increase the bailout fund's firepower quickly.

The Nikkei average fell 0.7 percent to 8,712.54, while the Topix index shed 0.8 percent to 745.85.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)