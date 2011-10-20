Nikkei drops as euro rescue worries resurface

TOKYO, Oct 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Thursday after comments from France's president that
talks to tackle the euro zone crisis were stuck raised
suspicions about whether Europe can quickly increase the
firepower of its bailout fund.
Olympus shares, set to be the most active stock by
turnover for the fifth day in a row after a scandal over a
previous acquisition, rose 2 percent in early trade.
Exporter shares, which outperformed the market in a rally to
a six-week high earlier this month, are losing steam again as
euro zone worries prompt market players to cut their exposure to
exporters.
The Nikkei average fell 0.7 percent to 8,714.34 and
the broader Topix index shed 0.6 percent to 746.73.
The Nikkei has major support from its 25-day moving average,
which stood at 8,656 now, while its 5-day moving average, at
8,771, is seen as resistance.
Above that, the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud looms at 8,839.
The cloud bottom gradually descends to 8,600 by mid-November.
"I don't think the market has the energy to break above the
cloud. The market will be wobbly after the EU summit next week,"
said Yutaka Miura, technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Olympus shares gained 2.4 percent to 1,422 yen after
gyrating wildly as some speculators bought back the stock to
take profits.
Still, many market players think shares in the camera and
endoscope maker will stay under heavy pressure as many
institutional investors are likely to shun them as the scandal
unfolds.
Its sacked former CEO told Reuters that he had contacted
Japan's securities watchdog, calling for an investigation and
detailing his concerns over payments involved with a past
acquisition.
Olympus on Wednesday acknowledged the main allegation of its
ex-CEO turned whistleblower Michael Woodford that the company
paid a huge fee to deal advisers of the takeover.
