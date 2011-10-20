Nikkei falls on euro rescue worries, Olympus drops

* Nikkei support for now seen at 25-dma, now at around 8,650

* Trade light ahead of EU summit

* Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares last wk for 1st time in 12 wks

* Olympus down again despite some short-covering

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 20 The Nikkei share average dropped to a two-week low on Thursday as comments from France's president that talks to tackle Europe's debt crisis were stuck fanned worries the European Union's weekend summit may not offer a fillip for risk appetite.

Olympus shares, set to be the most active stock by turnover for the fifth day in a row after a scandal over a previous acquisition, fell another 3 percent after seesawing wildly, shedding 46 percent since last Thursday.

Exporter shares, which outperformed the market in a rally to a six-week high earlier this month, are losing steam again as euro zone worries prompt market players to quickly reverse any recent buying.

The Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent to 8,692.57 and the broader Topix index shed 0.8 percent to 745.51.

Trade remained extremely light with only 595 million shares changing hands on the main board by midday, just above Tuesday levels, when volume hit this year's low, as many investors wait for the outcome of the EU summit on Sunday.

The Nikkei has major support from its 25-day moving average, standing at 8,655, while its 5-day moving average, at 8,767, is seen as immediate resistance.

Above that, the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud looms at 8,839. The cloud bottom gradually descends to 8,600 by mid-November.

"I don't think the market has the energy to break above the cloud. The market will be wobbly after the EU summit next week," said Yutaka Miura, technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

On the positive side, Finance Ministry data showed foreign investors became net buyers of Japanese shares last week for the first time in 12 weeks.

"The fact that the Nikkei rose above its 25-day moving average in the week when foreign investors were buying shows that the market needs foreign buying to rally," said Eiji Kinouchi, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets,

Foreign investors may return to shares more from late October, he said, as selling from U.S. mutual funds normally ends by late October especially after the U.S. earnings season is over.

If the debt crisis shows some signs of stabilisation, European investors may resume buying as well, but that may have to wait until late November, when banks have secured enough cash for year-end, he added.

But at the moment, investors are still fretting about whether euro zone policy makers can move swiftly enough to contain the debt crisis.

French President Sarkozy told French lawmakers the dispute over an increase in a bailout fund was holding up negotiations as he flew to Frankfurt to talk with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in an attempt to break the deadlock ahead of a make-or-break EU summit on Sunday.

Worries about the global economy hurt exporters shares. The machinery makers subindex fell 2.0 percent, while transport equipment makers fell 1.7 percent.

Olympus shares dropped 3.5 percent to 1,340 yen, erasing earlier gains. Although some speculators closed their short-selling positions, fresh selling is mounting as many institutional investors are likely to shun the stock as the scandal unfolds.

Its sacked former CEO told Reuters that he had contacted Japan's securities watchdog, calling for an investigation and detailing his concerns over payments involved with a past acquisition.

Olympus on Wednesday acknowledged the main allegation of its ex-CEO turned whistleblower Michael Woodford that the company paid a huge fee to deal advisers of the takeover and that it has no knowledge of their whereabouts now. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)