Nikkei falls on euro rescue worries, Olympus drops

By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 20 The Nikkei share average dropped
to a two-week low on Thursday after comments from France's
president threw cold water on expectations that the European
Union's weekend summit would result in real progress in keeping
the euro zone debt crisis in check.
Olympus shares, set to be the most active stock by
turnover for the fifth day in a row after a management scandal
over a previous acquisition, fell another 4.3 percent after
seesawing wildly, shedding more than 46 percent since last
Thursday.
"Olympus' losses have taken capital out of the market and
are another factor, in addition to Europe, that is weighing on
overall sentiment," said Okasan Securities strategist Hideyuki
Ishiguro.
Exporter shares, which outperformed the market in a rally to
a six-week high earlier this month, as the renewed euro zone
worries prompted investors to reverse their positions.
Thailand's massive flooding also weighed on exporters, with car
makers and electronics makers including Sony Corp
taking a hit.
The Nikkei average fell 1.1 percent to 8,677.68 and
the broader Topix index shed 0.8 percent to 745.16.
Trade remained light, with 1.17 billion shares changing
hands on the main board, as many investors wait for the outcome
of the EU summit on Sunday.
The Nikkei has major support from its 25-day moving average,
standing at 8,654, while its 5-day moving average, at 8,763, is
seen as immediate resistance.
Above that, the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud looms at 8,839.
The cloud bottom gradually descends to 8,600 by mid-November.
"I don't think the market has the energy to break above the
cloud. The market will be wobbly after the EU summit next week,"
said Yutaka Miura, technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
French President Sarkozy told French lawmakers the dispute
over an increase in a bailout fund was holding up negotiations
as he flew to Frankfurt to talk with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel in an attempt to break the deadlock ahead of the EU
summit on Sunday.
On the positive side, Finance Ministry data showed foreign
investors became net buyers of Japanese shares last week for the
first time in 12 weeks.
The data underscored the significance of non-Japanese
investors to market trends, and helps explain why Japanese
shares have been so sensitive to developments in Europe.
"The fact that the Nikkei rose above its 25-day moving
average in the week when foreign investors were buying shows
that the market needs foreign buying to rally," said Eiji
Kinouchi, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital
Markets.
Foreign investors may return to shares more from late
October, he said, as selling from U.S. mutual funds normally
ends by late October after the U.S. earnings season is over.
If the debt crisis shows some signs of stabilisation,
European investors may resume buying as well, but that may have
to wait until late November, when banks have secured enough cash
for year-end, he added.
Olympus shares dropped 4.3 percent to 1,330 yen, erasing
earlier gains. Although some speculators closed their
short-selling positions, fresh selling is mounting as many
institutional investors are likely to shun the stock as the
scandal unfolds.
Its sacked former CEO told Reuters that he had contacted
Japan's securities watchdog, calling for an investigation and
detailing his concerns over payments involved with a past
acquisition.
Sony Corp lost 1.4 percent to 1,547 yen, after it
said on Thursday it would delay indefinitely the launches of
several new cameras, lens kits and headphones after flooding
forced it to halt production at some plants in Thailand.
Carmakers, already weak as investors shed exporter shares,
extended losses in afternoon trading after Japan Automobile
Manufacturers Association Chairman Toshiyuki Shiga told
reporters that Thailand's floods resulted in a production loss
of 6,000 units per day.
Toyota Motor Corp lost 1 percent to 2,554 yen,
Nissan Motor Co shed 1.5 percent to 698 yen and Honda
Motor Co skidded 3.1 percent to 2,300 yen.
