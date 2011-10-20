Nikkei set to rise but seen rangebound, awaiting Europe

TOKYO, Oct 21 The Nikkei could edge up on Friday and is likely to stick to a narrow range in relatively thin trading, as investors await more signals from Europe from leaders working out the details of a plan to contain the euro zone's debt crisis.

Wall Street ended with modest gains on Thursday, after Germany and France released a statement saying that European leaders would discuss a global solution to the crisis on Sunday but no decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

"Until the European plan takes shape and investors are reassured, it's difficult for markets to make major moves, and trading should stick to recent ranges," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager of the equity division at SMBC Nikko Securities.

After the closing bell, Microsoft shares edged down following quarterly results.

Strategists said the Nikkei will likely trade between 8,600 and 8,750 on Friday.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,690, up 20 points from their Osaka close of 8,670. JNIc1.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed that brokers were set to sell a net 5.2 million shares. Buy orders came to 12.4 million and sell orders totalled 17.6 million.

On Thursday, the Nikkei average fell 1 percent to 8,682.15 and the broader Topix index shed 0.7 percent to 746.02.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2323 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1215.39 0.46% 5.510 USD/JPY 76.84 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.187 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1615.44 -0.20% -3.160 US CRUDE CLc1 86.33 0.30% 0.270 DOW JONES 11541.78 0.32% 37.16 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Olympus

Scandal-hit Olympus Corp came under pressure from its biggest shareholders on Thursday to explain hundreds of millions of dollars in controversial payments publicised this week by its ousted British chief executive Michael Woodford.

- Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corp plans to spend about 1.25 trillion yen ($16.3 billion) during 2012-16 to build a tire factory for mining and construction equipment, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.

- Panasonic Corp

Panasonic has decided to scrap a plan to convert a plasma display panel plant into one producing solar cells, another setback for the consumer electronics giant struggling under the weight of the strong yen, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.

- Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corp's operating profit likely quadrupled on the year to around 28 billion yen in the April-September half, beating its earlier forecast for 18 billion yen, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.

- Hino Motors

Hino Motors Ltd is expected to report a consolidated operating profit of more than 10 billion yen for the July-September quarter, up 30 percent on the year and topping an earlier forecast by roughly 4 billion yen, the Nikkei reported..

- JX Holdings

JX Holdings Inc likely doubled its pretax profit to nearly 230 billion yen in the April-September half on the back of higher crude oil prices, the Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)