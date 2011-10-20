Nikkei set to rise but seen rangebound, awaiting Europe

TOKYO, Oct 21 The Nikkei could edge up on Friday
and is likely to stick to a narrow range in relatively thin
trading, as investors await more signals from Europe from
leaders working out the details of a plan to contain the euro
zone's debt crisis.
Wall Street ended with modest gains on Thursday, after
Germany and France released a statement saying that European
leaders would discuss a global solution to the crisis on Sunday
but no decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be
held by Wednesday at the latest.
"Until the European plan takes shape and investors are
reassured, it's difficult for markets to make major moves, and
trading should stick to recent ranges," said Hiroichi Nishi,
general manager of the equity division at SMBC Nikko Securities.
After the closing bell, Microsoft shares edged down
following quarterly results.
Strategists said the Nikkei will likely trade
between 8,600 and 8,750 on Friday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,690, up 20 points from
their Osaka close of 8,670. JNIc1.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed
that brokers were set to sell a net 5.2 million shares. Buy
orders came to 12.4 million and sell orders totalled 17.6
million.
On Thursday, the Nikkei average fell 1 percent to 8,682.15
and the broader Topix index shed 0.7 percent to 746.02.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2323 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1215.39 0.46% 5.510
USD/JPY 76.84 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.187 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1615.44 -0.20% -3.160
US CRUDE CLc1 86.33 0.30% 0.270
DOW JONES 11541.78 0.32% 37.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Olympus
Scandal-hit Olympus Corp came under pressure from its
biggest shareholders on Thursday to explain hundreds of millions
of dollars in controversial payments publicised this week by its
ousted British chief executive Michael Woodford.
- Bridgestone
Bridgestone Corp plans to spend about 1.25 trillion yen
($16.3 billion) during 2012-16 to build a tire factory for
mining and construction equipment, Japanese business daily
Nikkei reported.
- Panasonic Corp
Panasonic has decided to scrap a plan to convert a plasma
display panel plant into one producing solar cells, another
setback for the consumer electronics giant struggling under the
weight of the strong yen, Japanese business daily Nikkei
reported.
- Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Corp's operating profit likely quadrupled
on the year to around 28 billion yen in the April-September
half, beating its earlier forecast for 18 billion yen, Japanese
business daily Nikkei reported.
- Hino Motors
Hino Motors Ltd is expected to report a consolidated
operating profit of more than 10 billion yen for the
July-September quarter, up 30 percent on the year and topping an
earlier forecast by roughly 4 billion yen, the Nikkei reported..
- JX Holdings
JX Holdings Inc likely doubled its pretax profit to nearly
230 billion yen in the April-September half on the back of
higher crude oil prices, the Nikkei reported.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)