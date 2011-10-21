版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 21日 星期五 08:07 BJT

Nikkei edges down, seen rangebound awaiting Europe

 TOKYO, Oct 21 The Nikkei edged down on Friday
and is likely to stick to a narrow range in relatively thin
trading, as investors await more signals from Europe from
leaders working out the details of a plan to contain the euro
zone's debt crisis.	
 The Nikkei fell 0.1 percent to 8,672.43 and the
broader Topix index shed 0.2 percent to 744.28.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐