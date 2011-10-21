Nikkei edges down, seen rangebound awaiting Europe

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Oct 21 The Nikkei edged down on Friday and is likely to stick to a narrow range in relatively thin trading, as investors await more signals from Europe from leaders working out the details of a plan to contain the euro zone's debt crisis.
The Nikkei fell 0.1 percent to 8,672.43 and the broader Topix index shed 0.2 percent to 744.28. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.