Nikkei edges down, seen rangebound awaiting Europe

TOKYO, Oct 21 The Nikkei edged down on Friday and is likely to stick to a narrow range in relatively thin trading, as investors await more signals from Europe from leaders working out the details of a plan to contain the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Nikkei fell 0.1 percent to 8,672.43 and the broader Topix index shed 0.2 percent to 744.28. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)