Nikkei edges down, seen rangebound awaiting Europe

TOKYO, Oct 21 The Nikkei edged lower on Friday in relatively thin trade, as investors await more signals from leaders working out the details of a plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Germany and France released a statement on Thursday saying that European leaders would discuss a global solution to the crisis on Sunday but no decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

"Until the European plan takes shape and investors are reassured, it's difficult for markets to make major moves, and trading should stick to recent ranges," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager of the equity division at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 8,675.60 and the broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 744.42 at the midday trading break. Volume was thin, with 630 million shares changing hands on the main board, on track to fall short of Thursday's full-day volume of 1.46 billion shares.

Strategists said the Nikkei has major support at its 25-day moving average at 8,657, while its five-day moving average at 8,750 is seen as immediate resistance. But a test of these levels was seen as unlikely, pending any new European developments.

"The U.S. market didn't make big moves yesterday as investors await news from Europe, so there's no reason to expect Japanese markets to do anything but the same," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc.

Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp were down 4.9 percent at 1,256 yen, after its biggest shareholders on Thursday called on the precision instrument maker to explain hundreds of millions of dollars in controversial payments publicised this week by its ousted British chief executive Michael Woodford.

Olympus shares have lost 49 percent of their value since the company fired Woodford from his top post a week ago.

But beleaguered utility Tokyo Electric Power Co topped Olympus in turnover, bumping the scandal-plagued manufacturer off the top position it had held for five trading sessions. Both Tepco and Olympus have already traded at about twice their average 30-day full day volume.

Tepco shed 7.2 percent to 271 yen as some investors took profits after shares of the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant spiked 36 percent on a late surge in the previous session.

The utility's shares have been prone to sharp market moves since the March 11 earthquake made the utility potentially liable for billions of dollars in compensation claims from radiation victims.

Mitsubishi Motors rose 2 percent to 101 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported the carmaker's operating profit likely quadrupled on the year to around 28 billion yen in the April-September first half, beating its earlier forecast for 18 billion yen.

Trend Micro rose 2.3 percent to 2,708 yen, its highest since late February, helped by expectations that the rising popularity of smartphones using Google's Android platform will lead to rising demand for the company's antivirus services. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)