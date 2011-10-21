Nikkei finishes slightly down, awaiting Europe signals

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Oct 21 The Nikkei ended slightly lower on Friday in thin trade, as investors await more signals from leaders working out the details of a plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
The Nikkei slipped 3.26 points, or 0.04 percent, to 8,675.60. The broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 744.21. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.