Nikkei finishes slightly down, awaiting Europe signals

TOKYO, Oct 21 The Nikkei ended slightly lower on Friday in thin trade, as investors await more signals from leaders working out the details of a plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

The Nikkei slipped 3.26 points, or 0.04 percent, to 8,675.60. The broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 744.21. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)