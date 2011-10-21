版本:
Nikkei finishes slightly down, awaiting Europe signals

 TOKYO, Oct 21 The Nikkei ended slightly lower on
Friday in thin trade, as investors await more signals from
leaders working out the details of a plan to contain the euro
zone debt crisis.    	
 The Nikkei slipped 3.26 points, or 0.04 percent, to
8,675.60. The broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to
744.21.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)

