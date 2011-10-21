版本:
Nikkei finishes slightly down, awaiting Europe signals

 * Benchmark finishes with 0.8 pct loss for week
 * Major support at 25-day moving average; resistance at
5-dma
 * Olympus shares continue fall, down over 50 pct since Oct
13
 * Tepco turnover tops that of Olympus

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Oct 21 The Nikkei ended slightly lower on
Friday in thin trade, bringing its weekly loss to 0.8 percent,
as investors awaited more signals from leaders working out the
details of a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis.   	
 Germany and France released a statement on Thursday saying
that European leaders would discuss a global solution to the
crisis on Sunday but no decisions would be adopted before a
second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.
 	
 "The focus of trading next week will be the European meeting
and its outcome, and until then, investors are unlikely to want
to take new positions," said Takashi Ushio, head of the
investment strategy division at Marusan Securities Co.    	
 The Nikkei slipped 3.26 points, or 0.04 percent, to
8,675.60. The broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to
744.21, dropping 0.6 percent for the week.	
 Volume was thin, with only 1.32 billion shares changing
hands on the main board, below Thursday's full-day volume of
1.46 billion. Decliners beat advancers 847 to 628.	
 Strategists said the Nikkei has major support at its 25-day
moving average at 8,657, while its five-day moving average
around 8,750 is seen as immediate resistance. But those levels
might go untested until Wednesday, pending any new European
developments.	
 	

 BELEAGUERED 	
 Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp ended down 6.8
percent at 1,231 yen, their lowest close since December 1999.	
 Olympus shares have lost 50.4 percent of their value, or 340
billion yen, since the company fired British chief executive
Michael Woodford from his top post a week ago. 	
 On Thursday, the company's biggest shareholders called on
the precision instrument maker to explain hundreds of millions
of dollars in controversial payments publicised this week by
Woodford. 	
 But beleaguered utility Tokyo Electric Power Co 
topped Olympus in turnover, bumping the manufacturer off the top
position it had held for five trading sessions. 	
 Tepco shed 9.9 percent to 263 yen as some investors took
profits after shares of the operator of the crippled Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear plant spiked 36 percent on a late surge in the
previous session.  	
 The utility's shares have been prone to sharp market moves
since the March 11 earthquake made the utility potentially
liable for billions of dollars in compensation claims from
radiation victims.        	
 Mitsubishi Motors rose 1 percent to 100 yen after
the Nikkei business daily reported the car maker's operating
profit likely quadrupled on the year to around 28 billion yen in
the April-September first half, beating its earlier forecast for
18 billion yen.	
 Trend Micro rose 1.9 percent to 2,697 yen, its
highest since late February, helped by expectations that the
increasing popularity of smartphones using Google's 
Android platform will lead to growing demand for the company's
antivirus services.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano)

