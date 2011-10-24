版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 24日 星期一 08:06 BJT

Nikkei rises on hopes for European debt solution

 TOKYO, Oct 24 The Nikkei rose on Monday after
the weekend yielded signs of progress on a plan to contain the
euro zone's sovereign debt crisis through bank recapitalisation
and leveraging the regional rescue fund.	
 The Nikkei added 1 percent to 8,765.17 The broader
Topix index rose 0.7 percent to 749.65.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

