Nikkei rises on hopes for European debt solution

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Teva Pharm's CEO Vigodman steps down amid crisis of confidence
* Shares have slumped in wake of patent setbacks, acquisitions
TOKYO, Oct 24 The Nikkei rose on Monday after the weekend yielded signs of progress on a plan to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis through bank recapitalisation and leveraging the regional rescue fund.
The Nikkei added 1 percent to 8,765.17 The broader Topix index rose 0.7 percent to 749.65. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Shares have slumped in wake of patent setbacks, acquisitions
* Western Potash Corp. obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
LONDON, Feb 7 Emerging markets took a beating on Tuesday as a surge in political risks in Europe and a fall in Chinese reserves below $3 trillion boosted the dollar, with MSCI's equity index snapping a four-day winning streak.