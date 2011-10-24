Nikkei rises on hopes for European debt solution

* Thai flooding, strong yen remain concerns

* Benchmark breaks above resistance at 5-day moving average

* Large lot of Nikkei futures orders at 8,830 - trader

* Olympus shares tumble to 13-year low

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 24 The Nikkei stock average rose on Monday, shrugging off the shadow of yen appreciation and the continued impact of Thailand's floods, after the weekend yielded signs of progress on a plan to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

European Union leaders appeared closer on Sunday towards a plan to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, nearing agreement on bank recapitalisation and leveraging their regional rescue fund.

"The European news was hopeful, and Wall Street rose on these hopes, so the Japanese market is now just catching up to overseas gains on short covering," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

"But Japan faces its own challenges of the strong yen and the flooding in Thailand that is affecting some Japanese manufacturers, and these factors will keep Tokyo's gains in check, and bring investors back to a 'wait and see' mode while they watch to see how the European plan actually develops," he said.

The dollar dropped to an all-time low of 75.78 yen on Friday, but rebounded to trade around 76.34 yen on Monday.

Thai troops fortified defence walls over the weekend to protect two key industrial zones from that country's worst flooding in five decades.

The Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 8,787.40 in late morning trade, after losing 0.8 percent last week. The broader Topix index rose 0.9 percent to 750.81.

Traders cited large orders of Nikkei futures <0#JNI:> at 8,830.

The benchmark broke above resistance at its five-day moving average, which is now a support point at 8,734.84.

Shares of Olympus Corp fell more than 13 percent to their lowest in 13-1/2 years after the company's former chief executive was quoted as saying the firm's review of a hefty $687 million payment to advisers on an acquisition deal has not gone far enough.

Olympus was down 13.9 percent at 1,062 yen after falling as low as 1,012 yen, its lowest since March 1998.

Olympus shares have lost more than half their value since the company fired its British CEO on Oct. 14, accusing him of managerial incompetence, only to see him turn whistleblower.

Bridgestone rose 3.7 percent to 1,758 yen after the tyre maker said it aims to boost its operating profit to 10 percent of sales by 2016/17 from 5.8 percent in 2010/11 in its five-year plant.

Hitachi Zosen fell 5.5 percent to 104 yen after the shipbuilder slashed its operating profit estimate for the April-September period to 1.6 billion yen from 4.0 billion yen, and cut its revenue forecast to 125 billion yen from 134 billion yen. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)