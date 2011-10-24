版本:
Nikkei rises on hopes for European debt solution

 * Thai flooding, strong yen remain concerns
 * Benchmark breaks above resistance at 5-day moving average
 * Large lot of Nikkei futures orders at 8,830 - trader
 * Olympus shares tumble to 13-year low

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Oct 24 The Nikkei stock average rose on
Monday, shrugging off the shadow of yen appreciation and the
continued impact of Thailand's floods, after the weekend yielded
signs of progress on a plan to contain the euro zone's sovereign
debt crisis.	
 European Union leaders appeared closer on Sunday towards a
plan to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, nearing
agreement on bank recapitalisation and leveraging their regional
rescue fund. 	
 "The European news was hopeful, and Wall Street rose on
these hopes, so the Japanese market is now just catching up to
overseas gains on short covering," said Koichi Ogawa, chief
portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.	
 "But Japan faces its own challenges of the strong yen and
the flooding in Thailand that is affecting some Japanese
manufacturers, and these factors will keep Tokyo's gains in
check, and bring investors back to a 'wait and see' mode while
they watch to see how the European plan actually develops," he
said.	
 The dollar dropped to an all-time low of 75.78 yen on
Friday, but rebounded to trade around 76.34 yen on
Monday. 	
 Thai troops fortified defence walls over the weekend to
protect two key industrial zones from that country's worst
flooding in five decades. 	
 The Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 8,787.40 in late
morning trade, after losing 0.8 percent last week. The broader
Topix index rose 0.9 percent to 750.81.	
 Traders cited large orders of Nikkei futures <0#JNI:> at
8,830.	
 The benchmark broke above resistance at its five-day moving
average, which is now a support point at 8,734.84.	
 Shares of Olympus Corp fell more than 13 percent to
their lowest in 13-1/2 years after the company's former chief
executive was quoted as saying the firm's review of a hefty $687
million payment to advisers on an acquisition deal has not gone
far enough.      	
 Olympus was down 13.9 percent at 1,062 yen after falling as
low as 1,012 yen, its lowest since March 1998.	
 Olympus shares have lost more than half their value since
the company fired its British CEO on Oct. 14, accusing him of
managerial incompetence, only to see him turn whistleblower.	
 Bridgestone rose 3.7 percent to 1,758 yen after the
tyre maker said it aims to boost its operating profit to 10
percent of sales by 2016/17 from 5.8 percent in 2010/11 in its
five-year plant.	
 Hitachi Zosen fell 5.5 percent to 104 yen after the
shipbuilder slashed its operating profit estimate for the
April-September period to 1.6 billion yen from 4.0 billion yen,
and cut its revenue forecast to 125 billion yen from 134 billion
yen.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)

