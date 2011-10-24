版本:
中国
2011年 10月 24日

Nikkei rises on hopes for European debt solution

 * Thai flooding, strong yen remain concerns
 * Benchmark above 5-day moving average
 * Olympus shares tumble to more than 13-year low

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Oct 24 The Nikkei stock average rose more
than 1 percent on Monday, shrugging off further yen strength and
hits to production from  Thailand's floods, after the weekend
yielded signs of progress on a plan to contain the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis.	
 European Union leaders appeared closer on Sunday towards a
plan to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, nearing
agreement on bank recapitalisation and leveraging their regional
rescue fund. 	
 "The European news was hopeful, and Wall Street rose on
these hopes, so the Japanese market is now just catching up to
overseas gains on short covering," said Koichi Ogawa, chief
portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.	
 "But Japan faces its own challenges of the strong yen and
the flooding in Thailand that is affecting some Japanese
manufacturers, and these factors will keep Tokyo's gains in
check, and bring investors back to a 'wait and see' mode while
they watch to see how the European plan actually develops," he
said.	
 The dollar dropped to an all-time low of 75.78 yen on
Friday, but rebounded to trade around 76.34 yen on
Monday. 	
 Thai troops fortified defence walls over the weekend to
protect two key industrial zones from that country's worst
flooding in five decades. 	
 The Nikkei was up 1.4 percent at 8,798.81 at the
midday trading break, after losing 0.8 percent last week. The
broader Topix index rose 1 percent to 751.28.	
 The benchmark broke above resistance at its five-day moving
average, which is now a support point at 8,735.	
 Volume was thin, with 591 million shares changing hands on
the main board, on track to fall short of Friday's full-day
total of 1.32 billion shares.	
 "Investors are unwilling to take new positions until they
know for certain what will develop in Europe's still unresolved
situation, which is why trading has been so thin lately," said
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment
Management Co.	
 Shares of Olympus Corp fell to their lowest in
13-1/2 years in heavy trading, and was the top-traded share by
turnover.     	
 Olympus shares have lost more than half their value since
the company fired its British chief executive on Oct. 14,
accusing him of managerial incompetence, only to see him turn
whistleblower about a hefty $687 million payment to advisers on
an acquisition deal. 	
 Olympus was down 12.3 percent at 1,080 yen after falling as
low as 1,012 yen, its lowest since March 1998.    	
 Bridgestone rose 3.8 percent to 1,759 yen after the
tyre maker said it aims to boost its operating profit to 10
percent of sales by 2016/17 from 5.8 percent in 2010/11 in its
five-year plan.	
 Hitachi Zosen fell 4.6 percent to 105 yen after the
shipbuilder slashed its operating profit estimate for the
April-September period to 1.6 billion yen from 4.0 billion yen,
and cut its revenue forecast to 125 billion yen from 134 billion
yen.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

