Nikkei rises on hopes for European debt solution

 * Thai flooding, strong yen remain concerns
 * Benchmark tops 5-day moving average, Ichimoku cloud bottom
 * Olympus shares tumble to more than 13-year low

 By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano	
 TOKYO, Oct 24 The Nikkei stock average rose
nearly 2 percent on Monday, shrugging off further yen strength
and hits to production from  Thailand's floods, after the
weekend yielded signs of progress on a plan to contain the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis.	
 European Union leaders appeared closer on Sunday towards a
plan to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, nearing
agreement on bank recapitalisation and leveraging their regional
rescue fund. 	
 "There was more progress than expected. So markets are now
reversing some of their earlier selling in which they were
trying to price in the chance of some banks being unable to
raise cash," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities.	
 But shares of management dispute-plagued Olympus Corp
 fell to their lowest in 13-1/2 years at one point in
heavy trading. The issue was the top-traded share by turnover.  
  	
 The Nikkei finished up 1.9 percent at 8,843.98,
recouping more than twice the 0.8 percent it lost last week. The
broader Topix index rose 1.5 percent to 755.44.	
 The Nikkei broke above resistance at its five-day moving
average, which is now seen as a support point at 8,744.	
 In another positive technical sign, the Nikkei rose above
the bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart at 8,791 on
Monday, for the first time since the benchmark's sharp fall in
August.	
 "We have seen some solid U.S. economic data and corporate
earnings. In addition, there is talk of QE3 by the Fed. I think
the Nikkei could rise to around 9,000," said Masashi Futoi, head
of cash trading at Tokai Tokyo Securities, noting that the
Nikkei will be traded on par with book value there.	
 Nearly five shares rose for each one that fell on the main
board, but only 1.34 billion shares changed hands, comparable to
Friday's 1.32 billion shares and well below this year's average
of 2.06 billion shares.	
 "Investors are unwilling to take new positions until they
know for certain what will develop in Europe's still unresolved
situation, which is why trading has been so thin lately," said
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment
Management Co.	
 	

 SHORT COVERING	
 Still, short covering of stocks that touched multiyear lows
this month helped lift the benchmark. TDK Corp rose 8.3
percent to 2,967, after falling to a more than 20-year low
earlier this month on concerns about the European debt
situation.	
 "The European news was hopeful, and Wall Street rose on
these hopes, so the Japanese market is now just catching up to
overseas gains on short covering," said Koichi Ogawa, chief
portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.	
 "But Japan faces its own challenges of the strong yen and
the flooding in Thailand that is affecting some Japanese
manufacturers, and these factors will keep Tokyo's gains in
check, and bring investors back to a 'wait and see' mode while
they watch to see how the European plan actually develops," he
said.	
 The dollar dropped to an all-time low of 75.78 yen on
Friday, but rebounded to trade around 76.30 yen on
Monday. 	
 Olympus ended down 10.7 percent at 1,099 yen after falling
as much as 18 percent to 1,012 yen, its lowest level since March
1998.	
 Olympus shares have lost nearly 60 percent of their value,
wiping out more than 375 billion yen of market capitalisation,
since the company fired its British chief executive on Oct. 14.
It accused him of managerial incompetence, only to see him turn
whistleblower about a hefty $687 million payment to advisers on
an acquisition deal.	
Bridgestone rose 4.1 percent to 1,764 yen after the
tyre maker said it aims to boost its operating profit to 10
percent of sales by 2016/17 from 5.8 percent in 2010/11 in its
five-year plant.	
  Hitachi Zosen fell 2.7 percent to 107 yen after
the shipbuilder slashed its operating profit estimate for the
April-September period to 1.6 billion yen from 4.0 billion yen,
and cut its revenue forecast to 125 billion yen from 134 billion
yen.	
	
 (Editing by Chris Gallagher)

