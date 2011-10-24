版本:
Nikkei rises on hopes for European debt solution

 TOKYO, Oct 24 The Nikkei stock average rose
nearly 2 percent on Monday, shrugging off further yen strength
and hits to production from  Thailand's floods, after the
weekend yielded signs of progress on a plan to contain the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis.	
 The Nikkei finished up 1.9 percent at 8,843.98. The
broader Topix index rose 1.5 percent to 755.44.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

