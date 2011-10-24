Nikkei rises on hopes for European debt solution

TOKYO, Oct 24 The Nikkei stock average rose nearly 2 percent on Monday, shrugging off further yen strength and hits to production from Thailand's floods, after the weekend yielded signs of progress on a plan to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The Nikkei finished up 1.9 percent at 8,843.98. The broader Topix index rose 1.5 percent to 755.44. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)