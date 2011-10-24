Nikkei rises on hopes for European debt solution

BRIEF-Western Potash obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
TOKYO, Oct 24 The Nikkei stock average rose nearly 2 percent on Monday, shrugging off further yen strength and hits to production from Thailand's floods, after the weekend yielded signs of progress on a plan to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
The Nikkei finished up 1.9 percent at 8,843.98. The broader Topix index rose 1.5 percent to 755.44. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON, Feb 7 Emerging markets took a beating on Tuesday as a surge in political risks in Europe and a fall in Chinese reserves below $3 trillion boosted the dollar, with MSCI's equity index snapping a four-day winning streak.
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as a drop in loan defaults and robust interest and fee income helped Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value cut loan-loss provisions.