Nikkei seen supported; may struggle to top 6-wk high

 TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to be supported on Tuesday after global shares rallied on
hopes of progress in Europe's debt crisis and on strong earnings
from Caterpillar.	
 But with Nikkei futures in Chicago not gaining at all
despite a recovery in broad risk assets including commodities,
the Nikkei may struggle to break above its six-week high of
8,911.70 set on Monday last week.	
 "Looking at sharp gains in commodity prices, it seems like
market players are taking on risk, rather than just easing their
risk aversion," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex
Securities, referring to a 4 percent jump in U.S. crude futures.	
 Equities and commodities have gained on hopes that European
leaders will take reach steps to resolve the region's debt
crisis.	
 In the United States, Caterpillar Inc reported a 44
percent jump in quarterly profit on record revenues, boosting
its shares by 5 percent.	
 But Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 closed at 8,840, flat
from the close in Osaka JNIc1, suggesting the upside for the
cash Nikkei may be limited for now.	
 Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,800 and 8,900 on Tuesday.	
 On Monday, the Nikkei finished up 1.9 percent at
8,843.98, recouping more than twice the 0.8 percent it lost last
week. The broader Topix index rose 1.5 percent to
755.44.  	
 In a positive technical sign, the Nikkei rose above the
bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart, for the first
time since the benchmark's sharp fall in August. 	
	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2259 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1254.19      1.29%    15.940	
USD/JPY                   76.15        0.08%     0.060	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.2336          --     0.018	
SPOT GOLD                 1651.79     -0.02%    -0.390	
US CRUDE            CLc1       91.59        0.35%     0.320	
DOW JONES                 11913.62     0.89%    104.83	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     	

 	
> Caterpillar, Europe hopes fuel Wall St gains         
> Euro scales 6-week peak as positive EU outcome seen 
> Stock gains, imminent supply weigh on bonds         
> Gold rises 1 pct on optimism over Europe, China    
> US crude surges, outpacing Brent in spread trade    	
 STOCKS TO WATCH	
 -- Toyota 	
 Toyota Motor said on Monday it would trim production at its
Japanese vehicle assembly factories this week, from Oct. 24-28,
due to a shortage of Thai-made parts as floods in that country
disrupted supply.	
 -- KDDI 	
 KDDI's president said on Monday that the company expected to
sell more than 5 million smartphones in the year to March, far
above its initial plan of more than 4 million units.	
 -- Fanuc 	
 The manufacturer of industrial robots will announce its 
earning results on Tuesday. It previously forecast operating
profit to increase 31 percent from a year earlier to 116.8
billion yen for the six months ended September.	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

