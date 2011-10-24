Nikkei seen supported; may struggle to top 6-wk high

TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to be supported on Tuesday after global shares rallied on hopes of progress in Europe's debt crisis and on strong earnings from Caterpillar.

But with Nikkei futures in Chicago not gaining at all despite a recovery in broad risk assets including commodities, the Nikkei may struggle to break above its six-week high of 8,911.70 set on Monday last week.

"Looking at sharp gains in commodity prices, it seems like market players are taking on risk, rather than just easing their risk aversion," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities, referring to a 4 percent jump in U.S. crude futures.

Equities and commodities have gained on hopes that European leaders will take reach steps to resolve the region's debt crisis.

In the United States, Caterpillar Inc reported a 44 percent jump in quarterly profit on record revenues, boosting its shares by 5 percent.

But Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 closed at 8,840, flat from the close in Osaka JNIc1, suggesting the upside for the cash Nikkei may be limited for now.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and 8,900 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Nikkei finished up 1.9 percent at 8,843.98, recouping more than twice the 0.8 percent it lost last week. The broader Topix index rose 1.5 percent to 755.44.

In a positive technical sign, the Nikkei rose above the bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart, for the first time since the benchmark's sharp fall in August. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2259 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1254.19 1.29% 15.940 USD/JPY 76.15 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2336 -- 0.018 SPOT GOLD 1651.79 -0.02% -0.390 US CRUDE CLc1 91.59 0.35% 0.320 DOW JONES 11913.62 0.89% 104.83 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Caterpillar, Europe hopes fuel Wall St gains > Euro scales 6-week peak as positive EU outcome seen > Stock gains, imminent supply weigh on bonds > Gold rises 1 pct on optimism over Europe, China > US crude surges, outpacing Brent in spread trade

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Toyota

Toyota Motor said on Monday it would trim production at its Japanese vehicle assembly factories this week, from Oct. 24-28, due to a shortage of Thai-made parts as floods in that country disrupted supply.

-- KDDI

KDDI's president said on Monday that the company expected to sell more than 5 million smartphones in the year to March, far above its initial plan of more than 4 million units.

-- Fanuc

The manufacturer of industrial robots will announce its earning results on Tuesday. It previously forecast operating profit to increase 31 percent from a year earlier to 116.8 billion yen for the six months ended September. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)