Nikkei slips as yen fans anxiety ahead of earnings

 TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
reversed early gains and slipped on Tuesday as hopes for
progress in Europe's debt crisis gave in to caution ahead of
corporate earnings reports as the yen stayed near a record high
versus the dollar.	
 Olympus rose 6 percent, and could snap the
seven-day losing streak it has been on since the company's
firing of its former CEO exposed a governance scandal at the
camera and endoscope maker.	
 "I suspect there's a feeling that earnings guidance from
Japanese companies may disappoint as the yen is stuck near a
record high," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage.	
 The yen traded at 76.20 against the dollar , near a
record high of 75.78 set last Friday.	
 That come on top of concerns about damages to Japanese
manufacturers' factories from flood in Thailand and supply chain
disruptions, the full extent of which is still unknown.	
 The Nikkei average fell 0.3 percent to 8,818.93 
while the broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 751.77.	
 Selling from European investors when the Nikkei is above
8,800, is also hampering any test of last week's six-week peak
around 8,910, market players also said.	
 Construction machine makers, such as Komatsu and
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co , got a boost from
Caterpillar Inc's upbeat results.	
 Komatsu rose 3.2 percent while Hitachi Construction rose 2.1
percent.	
 Shares of Olympus rose in heavy trading as short sellers
took profits after the stock lost more than 50 percent of its
value by Monday.	
 Many Japanese companies will announce earnings results in
the coming weeks, with Fanuc set to report later on
Tuesday.	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

