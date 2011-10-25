Nikkei slips as yen fans anxiety ahead of earnings

* Nikkei underperforms on yen, Thai flood worries

* Some sceptical whether Europe has found solution to crisis

* Olympus up 7.8 pct, on track to snap 7-day losing streak

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Tuesday, reversing early gains as hopes for progress in Europe's debt crisis gave way to caution ahead of corporate earnings reports with the yen stuck near a record high versus the dollar.

Scandal-hit Olympus rose 8 percent and looked poised to snap a seven-day share price plunge triggered by the firing of its former chief executive, who has questioned hefty fees paid to financial advisors in past M&A deals.

Japan's corporate earnings season kicks off in earnest this week and the yen's strength has only compounded worries about prospects -- worries which have also been fanned by the floods in Thailand where many Japanese firms have factories.

"I suspect there's a feeling that earnings guidance from Japanese companies may disappoint as the yen is stuck near a record high," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage.

The yen-induced weakness in Tokyo comes despite big gains on Wall Street on Monday on hopes of a solution to the euro zone debt crisis and upbeat earnings from Caterpillar .

The Nikkei average fell 0.3 percent to 8,820.29 , after climbing as high as 8,870.37, while the broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 751.87.

The yen was trading at 76.20 against the dollar , near a record high of 75.78 set last Friday.

Selling from European investors when the Nikkei is above 8,800, is also hampering any test of last week's six-week peak around 8,910, market players also said.

Some market players were also sceptical about whether Europe policy makers are doing enough to contain the debt crisis.

"If the latest rally was really driven by euro zone hopes, then by rights Italians shares or European banking shares should have lead gains. But that was not the case," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments.

A key focus for the market is industrial robot maker Fanuc which is due to report later on Tuesday.

Bucking the overall market, excavator makers Komatsu Ltd and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co climbed after Caterpillar Inc posted upbeat results.

Komatsu rose 3.2 percent while Hitachi Construction rose 2.7 percent.

Shares of Olympus rose in heavy trading as short sellers took profits after the stock lost more than 50 percent of its value by Monday.

Overall trading volume picked up slightly after very slow trade for a week, with 668 million shares changing hands by midday, in line with the average for past 20 days.

Japanese shares continued to underperform global markets, as they often do when share prices are rising globally.

So far this month, the Nikkei has gained just 1.4 percent, compared to a 10.9 percent climb for the U.S. Standard and Poor's index and 9.2 percent rise in ex-Japan Asian shares shares, although that is partly because Nikkei fell much less than those indexes in September. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)