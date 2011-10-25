版本:
Nikkei slips on profit concerns as earnings begin

 * Thai floods, yen strength fan fears about earnings
 * Olympus adds 8.2 pct, snaps 7-day losing streak
 * Fanuc lower after results

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Oct 25 The Nikkei share average dropped
on Tuesday, reversing early gains as hopes for progress in
Europe's debt crisis gave way to caution on the domestic front
as Japan's corporate earnings season kicked off.	
 Shares in industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd's , a
widely held stock, skidded after its forecast was in line with
expectations, disappointing investors who had been hoping for a
positive surprise.	
 Caution prompted some investors to take profits after
Monday's gains, on fears that earnings surprises will weigh on
the broader market in the days ahead.	
 "There is no reason to buy shares right now, as even
investors who are hopeful about earnings want to make sure that
results don't disappoint," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.	
 Indeed after the bell, camera and office equipment maker
heavyweight Canon posted higher quarterly profits but
cut its full-year outlook below expectations, citing the impact
of the Thai floods and a strong yen.	
 Scandal-hit Olympus rose 8.2 percent, snapping a
seven-day share price plunge triggered by the firing of its
former chief executive, who has questioned hefty fees paid to
financial advisers in past M&A deals. 	
 The Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent to 8,762.31 ,
while the broader Topix shed 1 percent to 747.70. 	
 	
	
 (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

