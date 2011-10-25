Nikkei slips on profit concerns as earnings begin

* Thai floods, yen strength fan fears about earnings

* Olympus adds 8.2 pct, snaps 7-day losing streak

* Fanuc lower after results

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 25 The Nikkei share average dropped on Tuesday, reversing early gains as hopes for progress in Europe's debt crisis gave way to caution on the domestic front as Japan's corporate earnings season kicked off.

Shares in industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd's , a widely held stock, skidded after its forecast was in line with expectations, disappointing investors who had been hoping for a positive surprise.

Caution prompted some investors to take profits after Monday's gains, on fears that earnings surprises will weigh on the broader market in the days ahead.

"There is no reason to buy shares right now, as even investors who are hopeful about earnings want to make sure that results don't disappoint," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Indeed after the bell, camera and office equipment maker heavyweight Canon posted higher quarterly profits but cut its full-year outlook below expectations, citing the impact of the Thai floods and a strong yen.

Scandal-hit Olympus rose 8.2 percent, snapping a seven-day share price plunge triggered by the firing of its former chief executive, who has questioned hefty fees paid to financial advisers in past M&A deals.

The Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent to 8,762.31 , while the broader Topix shed 1 percent to 747.70.

(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)