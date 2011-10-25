版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 25日 星期二 15:59 BJT

Nikkei slips on profit concerns as earnings begin

 * Thai floods, yen strength fan fears about earnings
 * Olympus adds 8.2 pct, snaps 7-day losing streak
 * Fanuc skids after results disappoint
 * Canon cuts outlook on Thai floods, yen after the bell

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Oct 25 The Nikkei share average dropped
on Tuesday, reversing early gains as hopes for progress in
Europe's debt crisis gave way to caution on the domestic front
as Japan's corporate earnings season kicked off.	
Shares in industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd's , a
widely held stock, skidded after its forecast was in line with
expectations, disappointing investors who had been hoping for a
positive surprise.	
 Some investors took profits after Monday's gains for the
benchmark on fears that earnings surprises will weigh on the
broader market in the days ahead.	
 "There is no reason to buy shares right now, as even
investors who are hopeful about earnings want to make sure that
results don't disappoint," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.	
 Indeed after the bell, camera and office equipment maker
heavyweight Canon posted higher quarterly profits but
cut its full-year outlook below expectations, citing the impact
of the Thai floods and a strong yen. 	
 But scandal-hit Olympus rose 8.2 percent, snapping
a seven-day share price plunge triggered by the firing of its
former chief executive, who has questioned hefty fees paid to
financial advisers in past M&A deals. 	
 The Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent to 8,762.31 ,
while the broader Topix shed 1 percent to 747.70. 	
 The weakness in Tokyo came despite big gains on Wall Street
on Monday on hopes of a solution to the euro zone debt crisis
and upbeat earnings from Caterpillar Inc .	
 Some Japanese market players were also sceptical about
whether European policymakers are doing enough to contain the
debt crisis.	
 "If the latest rally was really driven by euro zone hopes, 
then by rights Italians shares or European banking shares should
have lead gains. But that was not the case," said Soichiro
Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments.	
Fanuc slid 3 percent to 12,160 yen, and was the biggest drag
on the market, accounting for just under a fifth of the Nikkei's
fall.	
NGK Insulators Ltd plummeted 17 percent to 926 yen
and was the third-heaviest traded share by turnover, on a report
that the company is asking customers to refrain from using its
high-capacity sodium-sulfur batteries while it investigates the
cause of a Sept. 21 fire at the Tsukuba plant of Mitsubishi
Materials Corp .	
But excavator manufacturers climbed after Caterpillar's
results, with Komatsu Ltd gaining 3 percent to 1,833
yen and Hitachi Construction Co climbing 2.7 percent to
1,433 yen.	
Shares of Olympus rose in heavy trading, gaining 8.2 percent
to 1,189 yen, as short sellers took profits after the stock lost
more than 50 percent of its value through Monday.	
After the close of trade, a senior Japanese ruling party
lawmaker said he has asked regulators to look into Olympus.	
Overall trading volume was thin but picked up slightly after
very slow trade for a week, with 1.44 billion shares changing
hands on the main board, compared to 1.34 billion shares on
Monday. More than three shares declined for each one that
advanced.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐