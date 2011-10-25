Nikkei likely to slip on yen, European concerns

TOKYO, Oct 26 The Nikkei is likely to slip on
Wednesday on fears that European leaders might not come up with
a comprehensive plan to contain that region's debt crisis, as
well as concerns about the yen's continued strength and its
impact on Japanese companies' profits.
European Union and euro zone leaders will meet later
Wednesday to discuss measures aimed at solving the sovereign
debt woes, such as bank recapitalisation and leveraging their
regional rescue fund.
Tokyo investors will also be watching foreign exchange
markets, after the dollar dipped to a fresh record low against
the yen at 75.73 yen on Tuesday.
"Europe and the yen strength are fanning concerns, with
recent Japanese earnings also showing impact of the yen's
strength," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities
Strategists said the Nikkei will likely trade
between 8,650 and 8,750 on Wednesday.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday showed
that brokers were set to sell a net 3.9 million shares. Buy
orders came to 9.5 million and sell orders totalled 13.4
million.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,700, down 70 points
from their Osaka close of 8,770. JNIc1.
On Tuesday, the Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent to 8,762.31,
while the broader Topix shed 1 percent to 747.70.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2317 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1229.05 -2% -25.140
USD/JPY 76.13 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1142 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1697.7 -0.17% -2.950
US CRUDE CLc1 92.38 -0.85% -0.800
DOW JONES 11706.62 -1.74% -207.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St hit by worries before Europe debt summit
> Euro wary as summit looms, Aussie eyes inflation
> Bonds rally as EU struggles over rescue plan
> Gold surges over 3 pct as haven bid restored
> US oil jumps to 12-week high as Brent spread deflates
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Olympus
A senior Japanese lawmaker demanded a probe of "outlandish"
advisory payments at Olympus and its ousted chief
executive said he was in contact with the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation (FBI), piling pressure on the embattled
company.
- Canon
Canon Inc posted a 17 percent quarterly operating profit
rise on solid demand for office equipment and single-lens reflex
cameras, but cut its outlook below expectations, citing the
impact of the Thai floods and a strong yen.
- Nidec
Nidec Corp said that it was restarting its hard drive motor
factory No.1 in Thailand on Tuesday, after production was halted
due to floods.
- Panasonic
Panasonic Corp will start manufacturing small and midsize
LCD panels for tablet devices at its television panel production
base next spring as business for larger displays worsens, the
Nikkei business daily said.
- Hitachi
Hitachi Ltd.'s operating profit likely exceeded 150 billion
yen for the six months ended Sept. 30, beating the 100 billion
yen projection by a wide margin due to its shift to the
infrastructure business, the Nikkei business daily said.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)