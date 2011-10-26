版本:
CORRECTED-Nikkei falls on strong yen, European concerns

 (Corrects paragraph 2 to say that Topix shed 0.9 pct, not 9
pct)	
 TOKYO, Oct 26 The Nikkei dropped on Wednesday on
fears that European leaders might not come up with a
comprehensive plan to contain the region's debt crisis, as well
as concerns about the yen's continued strength and its impact on
Japanese companies' profits.	
 On Tuesday, the Nikkei average fell 1 percent to
8,673.85, while the broader Topix shed 0.9 percent to
740.88. 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)

