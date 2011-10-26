CORRECTED-Nikkei falls on strong yen, European concerns

BRIEF-ICU Medical completes the acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer
* Icu Medical completes the acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say that Topix shed 0.9 pct, not 9 pct)
TOKYO, Oct 26 The Nikkei dropped on Wednesday on fears that European leaders might not come up with a comprehensive plan to contain the region's debt crisis, as well as concerns about the yen's continued strength and its impact on Japanese companies' profits.
On Tuesday, the Nikkei average fell 1 percent to 8,673.85, while the broader Topix shed 0.9 percent to 740.88. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Icu Medical completes the acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 2017 available seat miles (ASMS) are estimated to increase 4.5 pct to 6.5 pct year-over-year
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban faced on Monday the first of several crucial legal hurdles that could determine whether he can push through the most controversial and far reaching policy of his first two weeks in office.