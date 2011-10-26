Nikkei drops as investors await European meeting

TOKYO, Oct 26 The Nikkei stock average ended a volatile session slightly lower on Wednesday, pressured by a strong yen and concerns about earnings, as well as uncertainty ahead of a meeting of European leaders later in the day.

The Nikkei average finished down 0.2 percent at 8,748.47, while the broader Topix lost 0.2 percent to 746.48. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)