Nikkei drops as investors await European meeting

 TOKYO, Oct 26 The Nikkei stock average ended a
volatile session slightly lower on Wednesday, pressured by a
strong yen and concerns about earnings, as well as uncertainty
ahead of a meeting of European leaders later in the day.    	
 The Nikkei average finished down 0.2 percent at
8,748.47, while the broader Topix lost 0.2 percent to
746.48.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)

