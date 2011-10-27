版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 27日 星期四 08:10 BJT

Nikkei up on euro zone progress, BOJ easing hopes

 TOKYO, Oct 27 The Nikkei share average rose on
Thursday on signs of progress, albeit perceived as slow, in
steps to counter the euro zone's debt crisis and on hopes of
more asset purchases by the Bank of Japan. 	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,795.01,
while the broader Topix index climbed 0.4 percent to
749.74.	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐