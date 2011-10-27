Nikkei up on euro zone progress, BOJ easing hopes

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
TOKYO, Oct 27 The Nikkei share average rose on Thursday on signs of progress, albeit perceived as slow, in steps to counter the euro zone's debt crisis and on hopes of more asset purchases by the Bank of Japan.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,795.01, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.4 percent to 749.74. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
* received type A bond settlement agent license from people's bank of China to act as bond settlement agent in China interbank bond market Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a two-week low on Tuesday morning after global stocks fell and a stronger yen hurt overall sentiment, while Toyota Motor underperformed the market following a worse-than-expected earnings forecast.