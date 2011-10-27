Nikkei up on euro zone progress, BOJ easing hopes

TOKYO, Oct 27 The Nikkei share average rose on Thursday on signs of progress, albeit perceived as slow, in steps to counter the euro zone's debt crisis and on hopes of more asset purchases by the Bank of Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,795.01, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.4 percent to 749.74. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)