Nikkei flat; caution sets in on Europe, earnings

* Olympus up 12 pct, to brief on past deals

* Selling from foreign accounts puts lid on Nikkei -players

* Focus also on earnings later in the day

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 27 The Nikkei share average erased early gains to be flat on Thursday as hopes over sporadic progress in the euro zone's debt crisis steps gave way to scepticism about the lack of details on its bailout fund and worries about debt forgiveness for Greece.

Many market players also want to see how earnings later in the day pan out, hoping that guidance from the likes of Shin-etsu Chemical and Sharp will provide clues on the impact of the yen's strength on profits.

"It's true that Europe has taken a step forward. But I doubt the progress made exceeds analysts' expectations by much," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Scandal-hit Olympus Corp's shares jumped 12 percent after its chairman and president said he would step down and its newly appointed president said he would explain its past M&A deals at a news conference.

The Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,740.36 while the broader Topix index shed 0.2 percent to 744.88. Selling from foreign accounts prevented the Nikkei going higher, market players said.

Euro zone leaders made progress on bank recapitalisation and enhancing the euro zone's 440 billion euro ($600 bln) bailout fund but negotiations with Greece's private creditors on a writedown of 50 percent or more on their holdings of Greek debts are up in the air.

The European Banking Authority said the euro zone banks needed to raise 106 billion euros of capital to meet that ratio with Greek and Spanish banks facing the most work.

"There will be many hurdles in recapitalising banks. But eventually, countries will need to inject public funds into banks but that could put more pressure on their public finances," Fujito said.

Market players are also focusing on the Bank of Japan, which could take fresh easing steps on Thursday, including an increase in its buying of Japanese stocks through ETFs (exchange-traded funds). (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)