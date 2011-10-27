版本:
2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Nikkei gains 2 pct on hopes for euro zone deal

 TOKYO, Oct 27 The Nikkei share average shrugged
off concerns about the yen's strength and rose 2 percent on
Thursday, on expectations the euro zone leaders' agreement to
address Europe's debt will help contain the crisis.    	
 The Nikkei finished up 2 percent at 8,926.54, while the
broader Topix index gained 2.2 percent to 762.79.	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)

