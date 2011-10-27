Nikkei gains 2 pct on hopes for euro zone deal

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
TOKYO, Oct 27 The Nikkei share average shrugged off concerns about the yen's strength and rose 2 percent on Thursday, on expectations the euro zone leaders' agreement to address Europe's debt will help contain the crisis.
The Nikkei finished up 2 percent at 8,926.54, while the broader Topix index gained 2.2 percent to 762.79.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
* received type A bond settlement agent license from people's bank of China to act as bond settlement agent in China interbank bond market Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a two-week low on Tuesday morning after global stocks fell and a stronger yen hurt overall sentiment, while Toyota Motor underperformed the market following a worse-than-expected earnings forecast.