Nikkei likely to rise but pace of gains seen slowing

TOKYO, Oct 28 The Nikkei stock average is likely to extend the previous session's gains on Friday, on relief that Europe agreed on steps to address its sovereign debt woes, though the pace of gains is likely to slow as some investors take profits.

Strategists said the Nikkei will likely trade between 9,000 and 9,100 on Friday, retaking the 9,000 level for the first time since Sept 1.

"Fears about Europe had been the biggest concern, and now that news of the agreement has reassured investors, buyers might return, although attention will now turn to other subjects such as the strong yen and its effect on earnings," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed that brokers were set to buy a net 4.4 million shares. Buy orders came to 19.4 million and sell orders totalled 15.0 million.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,045, up 125 points, or 1.4 percent, from their Osaka close of 8,920. JNIc1.

On Thursday, The Nikkei finished up 2 percent at 8,926.54, while the broader Topix index gained 2.2 percent to 762.79 after news of the European deal.

European leaders, the International Monetary Fund and bankers agreed on a plan that includes steps to recapitalize European lenders and leverage the region's rescue fund to give it firepower of $1.4 trillion. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2315 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1284.59 3.43% 42.590 USD/JPY 75.91 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3855 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1743.59 -0.02% -0.360 US CRUDE CLc1 93.75 -0.22% -0.210 DOW JONES 12208.55 2.86% 339.51 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St soars 3 pct as Europe deal draws buyers > Dollar trampled in euphoria over Europe crisis deal > Bonds tumble as Europe debt deal hurts safety bid > Gold up as EU deal sinks dollar, boosts commods > Oil rallies more than 4 pct on EU rescue deal

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Nintendo

Nintendo Co Ltd, which generates 80 percent of its sales overseas, slashed its annual earnings outlook for the second time this year to just break-even due to the soaring yen and weak software sales.

- Sony

Sony Corp said that it would buy full control of the Sony Ericsson mobile phone venture from Ericsson ( ERICb.ST ) for about $1.5 billion, seeking to catch up with smartphone rivals.

- Olympus

Olympus Corp on Thursday stuck to its defence of the deals that have come under fire since it axed its British CEO in a bitter boardroom battle, but the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) warned that investors might not be convinced.

- Sharp Corp

Sharp Corp cut its full-year operating profit forecast by 12 percent, hit by sliding domestic television sales but the cut was not as bad as the market had feared.

- Elpida Memory ,

Elpida Memory Inc tumbled to a quarterly operating loss on weak demand for PC chips, but Japan's biggest maker of DRAM chips kept its capital spending plan unchanged.

- Terumo

Terumo Corp, a manufacturer of disposable medical goods, said on Thursday it will cancel 9.96 percent of its outstanding shares on Nov. 10.

- Softbank

Softbank Corp said Thursday its consolidated net profit in the half year through September period nearly tripled from the year-ago half to a record 217.25 billion yen on higher sales due to Apple Inc.'s iPhone, and sales of its securities holdings.

- NEC

NEC Corp on Thursday said it narrowed its net loss of for the half year through September to 10.98 billion yen from 27.04 billion in the year-ago period and posted an operating profit of 6.79 billion yen, up from 1.09 billion a year earlier.

- Advantest

Advantest Corp said on Thursday that its swung to a net loss for the half year through September of 4.54 billion yen from a year-earlier profit of 2.59 billion yen, and posted an operating loss of 2.28 billion yen compared to a profit of 4.74 billion in the year-ago period.

- Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd Said on Thursday that its net profit for the half year through September rose 48.5 percent to 94.7 billion yen, but it cut its full-year profit forecast to 186 billion yen from its previous estimate of 200 billion due to weaker sales and a stronger yen.

- Tokyo Electric Power

Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) is expected to receive about 900 billion yen ($11.9 billion) in aid from the Japanese government to pay compensation for the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the Nikkei business daily said. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)