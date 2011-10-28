版本:
Nikkei rises above 9,000 for first time since Sept 1

 TOKYO, Oct 28 The Nikkei stock average rose
above the 9,000 level for the first time since Sept. 1 on
Friday, on relief that Europe agreed on steps to address its
sovereign debt woes.	
 The Nikkei gained 1.5 percent to 9,061.41, while the
broader Topix index added 1.6 percent to 774.91.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

