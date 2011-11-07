版本:
Nikkei slips, Greece woes keep investors wary 

 * Benchmark holds above support at 25-day moving average
 * Trading thin compared to recent volumes
 * Auto makers give back some of Friday gains

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Nov 7 The Nikkei share average slipped on
Monday, as uncertainty about the European debt situation weighed
on sentiment and prompted some investors to take profits after a
rise on Friday.	
 Greece's prime minister and opposition leader agreed on
Sunday on a new coalition government to approve a euro zone
bailout deal. 	
 While Greece has for now managed to stay on track to reduce
its huge debt, market jitters remain over a lack of funding to
beef up the bailout fund after the euro zone failed to get any
concrete pledge for new money at a G20 summit on Friday.  	
 "A worst-case scenario for the Greek situation seems less
likely, but some investors are yet to be reassured," said
Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at
Okasan Securities.	
 The Nikkei was down 0.6 percent to 8,752.11 but
holding above its 25-day moving average of 8,736, which is seen
as a support. 	
 The broader Topix index lost 0.6 percent to 747.84. 	
 Trading was thin, with about 574 million shares changing
hands on the main board, on track to fall short of Friday's
full-day volume of 1.67 billion shares.	
 Automakers, which posted sharp gains on Friday, gave some of
them back on Monday. Nissan Motor Co shed 1.9 percent
and Honda Motor Co lost 0.8 percent.    	
 Takeda Pharmaceutical dropped 2.1 percent to 3,435
yen after posting a 17 percent fall in second-quarter operating
profit and slashing its full-year outlook by more than 30
percent on the strong yen and costs related to its $13.7 billion
purchase of Swiss drugmaker Nycomed. 	
 Olympus Corp lost 3.9 percent. The scandal-hit
company replaced its auditor in 2009 after a disagreement over
how to account for several acquisitions, but it decided not to
reveal the dispute to investors, an internal document showed.
 	
 On Friday, the Nikkei average added 1.9 percent to finish at
8,801.40, bringing its weekly loss to 2.8 percent. The broader
Topix index gained 1.8 percent to 752.02, falling 2.5
percent for the week.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

