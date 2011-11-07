版本:
Nikkei edges lower, Europe woes keep investors wary 

 * Benchmark holds above support at 25-day moving average
 * Trading thin compared to recent volumes
 * Furukawa Electric tumbles, outlook hit by Thai floods

 By Mari Saito	
 TOKYO, Nov 7 The Nikkei share average slipped on
Monday, succumbing to profit-taking with investors edgy about
political developments in Greece and Italy and their potential
to exacerbate debt woes in Europe.	
 The Osaka Securities Exchange Co Ltd soared 7
percent on a report that it was in the final stage of merger
talks with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, while the floods in
Thailand continued to weigh on earnings outlooks, the latest
victim being Furukawa Electric Co Ltd .	
 Greece's prime minister and opposition leader agreed on
Sunday to form a new coalition government to approve a euro zone
bailout deal, although details remained thin on the structure
and leadership of the union. 	
 Even if Greece's situation stabilises, investors are also
focused on Italy, where political tensions are rising and
threatening to bring down Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's
government this week. 	
 "Greece was able to avoid a potentially worst case scenario
with the formation of a coalition government, but investors
can't relax because of what is happening in Italy," said Takashi
Ushio, head of the investment strategy division at Marusan
Securities Co. 	
 The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8767.09, giving up
some gains after a rise of almost 2 percent on Friday but was
holding above its 25-day moving average of 8,737, which is seen
as a support. 	
 The broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 750.45.	
 Trading was thin, with 1.45 billion shares changing hands on
the main board, below Friday's 1.67 billion shares.	
 The Osaka bourse, the nation's top exchange for Nikkei index
futures and other derivatives, jumped 7.3 percent to 391,500
yen.	
 The Nikkei newspaper reported that under one likely scenario
being discussed, the unlisted Tokyo bourse would first take a
majority stake in the smaller Osaka exchange as early as next
spring through a public tender offer.	
 Electrical wire and cable maker Furukawa Electric skidded
11.5 percent to 192 yen after slashing its full-year operating
profit forecast 45 percent to 17 billion yen, saying it expects
further supply chain disruptions from the Thai
floods. 	
 Olympus Corp lost 7.5 percent to 1,034 yen and was
the fourth-heaviest traded share by turnover on the main board
after Barclays Capital cut its target price to 1,000 yen from
1,118 yen and maintained its underweight rating.	
 The scandal-hit company replaced its auditor in 2009 after a
disagreement over how to account for several acquisitions, but
it decided not to reveal the dispute to investors, an internal
document showed. 	
 Former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford is due to meet a member
of the third-party panel investigating the company's M&A deals
this month in London. 	
 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd dropped 2.3 percent to
3,425 yen after posting a 17 percent fall in second-quarter
operating profit and slashing its full-year outlook by more than
30 percent on a strong yen and costs related to its $13.7
billion purchase of Swiss drugmaker Nycomed. 	
	

 	
	
 (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

