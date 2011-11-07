版本:
Nikkei slips, Europe woes keep investors wary

 TOKYO, Nov 7 The Nikkei share average slipped on
Monday as uncertainty about the European debt situation weighed
on sentiment and prompted investors to take profits after a
sharp rise on Friday.	
 The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,767.09. The broader
Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 750.45. 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

