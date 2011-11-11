REFILE-Nikkei nurses losses after sell-off

(Refiles to add dropped word in first paragraph)

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 11 The Nikkei share average nursed losses after a sharp sell-off the day before, with worries about the deepening debt crisis in Europe keeping investors cautious.

Italy moved closer to a national unity government on Thursday, with outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi reversing a call for early elections, and its treasury managed to sell 1-year bills at yields of less than 7 percent -- the threshold that investors believe would renders its debt burden unsustainable.

But the country still paid its highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-month debt on Thursday, raising fears about the sustainability of its borrowing costs.

"Some took the Italian auction as good news because it wasn't a worst-case scenario, but overall, the situation there is a minus, and not a plus," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"Until investors are reassured about progress toward a European solution, it's hard for some to buy shares, and the Nikkei will remain under pressure," he said.

The Nikkei average rose just 0.2 percent to 8,517.20 and is set for a weekly loss of more than 3 percent.

The broader Topix index slipped 0.3 percent to 728.47, and was also set to lose more than 3 percent.

The Nikkei has support at the Oct. 6 intraday low of 8,463.83, strategists said.

Volume was relatively light, with 631 million shares changing hands on the main board, compared with Thursday's full-day volume of 1.96 billion shares.

Olympus Corp added 2.5 percent in volatile trade, topping the main board as the heaviest-traded share by turnover.

On Thursday, the Tokyo Stock Exchange placed it in the supervisory post and warned it could be delisted if it fails to report its earnings by Dec. 14. A source told Reuters on Friday that the company would meet with a group of its creditors next week to explain its circumstances.

Fast Retailing Co added 2.5 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that it aims to increase its Uniqlo casual wear stores in South Korea from 64 now to 300 in the fiscal year ending in 2021, boosting sales eightfold from the current fiscal year

(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)