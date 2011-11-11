Nikkei extends losses, Europe fears persist

* Support seen at Oct 6 intraday low of 8,463
* Olympus erases early gains in volatile trading
* Fast Retailing gains on Korea expansion report
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 11 The Nikkei share average
extended losses after a sharp sell-off the day before, with
worries about the deepening debt crisis in Europe keeping
investors cautious.
But the decline was slight after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel rejected on Thursday the idea that her government might
favour a smaller euro zone and Italy moved closer to national
unity government.
The Italian Treasury managed to sell 1-year bills at yields
of less than 7 percent -- a threshold that investors believe
would renders its debt burden unsustainable although the country
still paid its highest yield in 14 years.
"Some took the Italian auction as good news because it
wasn't a worst-case scenario, but overall, the situation there
is a minus, and not a plus," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
"Until investors are reassured about progress toward a
European solution, it's hard for some to buy shares, and the
Nikkei will remain under pressure," he said.
The Nikkei average fell 0.2 percent to 8,487.50 by
the midday trading break, after moving in and out of positive
territory for much of the morning. The benchmark is set for a
weekly loss of more than 3 percent.
The broader Topix index slipped 0.4 percent to
727.10, and was also set to lose more than 3 percent.
Volume was relatively light, with 781 million shares
changing hands on the main board, compared with Thursday's
full-day volume of 1.96 billion shares.
The Nikkei has support at the Oct. 6 intraday low of
8,463.83 and then at the Oct. 5 low of 8,343.01, strategists
said.
"Next week, we will see whether the Nikkei can hold its
support levels," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, market analyst at
Monex Inc.
"Overall, Japanese earnings season has not been good, with
some negative surprises, and even if the situation overseas
improves, there are still worries here that would weigh on the
upside."
Strategists have also cited concerns about Japanese
corporate governance in the wake of the Olympus scandal.
Olympus and another scandal-hit firm Daio Paper Corp
were placed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's supervisory
list on Thursday, a step towards a possible delisting after they
failed to meet Nov. 14 deadlines to report earnings.
Olympus Corp fell 0.8 percent to 480 yen in
volatile heavy trade. Its shares fell by as much as 10.1 percent
and rose by as much as 10.5 percent, on what some traders
described as speculative buying.
A source told Reuters on Friday that the company would meet
with a group of its creditors next week to explain its
circumstances.
Daio fell 19 percent to 433 yen. The tissue maker revealed
last month that Chairman Mototaka Ikawa borrowed 10.6 billion
yen ($140 million) from seven Daio subsidiaries, diverting the
money to his own accounts. Ikawa stepped down as chairman on
Sept 16.
If Olympus and Daio fail to meet a new deadline of Dec. 14
to report earnings, they will automatically be delisted.
Fast Retailing Co added 1.8 percent to 13,720 yen
after the Nikkei business daily reported that it aims to
increase its Uniqlo casual wear stores in South Korea from 64
now to 300 in the fiscal year ending in 2021, boosting sales
eightfold from the current fiscal year
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)