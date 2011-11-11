Nikkei edges up, Europe fears persist

* Support seen at Oct 6 intraday low of 8,463

* Olympus erases early gains in volatile trading

* Daio Paper plunges after put on TSE supervisory list

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 11 The Nikkei share average edged up after a sharp sell-off the day before as investors positioned for possible gains ahead, although worries about the deepening debt crisis in Europe muted any optimism.

Scandal-hit Olympus Corp seesawed in volatile trading after the 92-year old company was placed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's supervisory list on Thursday, a step towards a possible delisting after it failed to meet a Nov. 14 deadline to report earnings.

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected on Thursday the idea that her government might favour a smaller euro zone as Italy moved closer to a national unity government. Meeting in Hawaii, Asia-Pacific finance ministers agreed to bolster their own economies to protect against fallout from Europe's troubles.

The Italian Treasury managed to sell 1-year bills at yields of less than 7 percent -- a threshold that investors believe would render its debt burden unsustainable although the country still paid its highest yield in 14 years.

"Some took the Italian auction as good news because it wasn't a worst-case scenario, but overall, the situation there is a minus, and not a plus," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

U.S. stock futures rose, suggesting investors were positioning for gains, with S&P 500 e-mini futures <0#ES:> up 9.75 points at 1,247.25.

The Nikkei average rose 0.4 percent to 8,536.06, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.1 percent to 730.15. Both indexes were set for weekly losses of nearly 3 percent.

The Nikkei has support at the Oct. 6 intraday low of 8,463.83 and then at the Oct. 5 low of 8,343.01, strategists said.

"The news out of Europe changes almost daily and it is certainly difficult for traders to move, forcing them to stick to a narrow range in this uncertain environment," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

A trader said that Japanese pension funds were buying stocks in the afternoon.

CORPORATE FALLOUT

Olympus and another scandal-hit firm, Daio Paper Corp , were placed on the Tokyo bourse's supervisory list on Thursday. If they fail to meet a new deadline of Dec. 14 to report earnings, they will be automatically delisted.

Olympus Corp was down 1.2 percent at 478 yen, topping the main board as the heaviest-traded share by turnover.

Traders said the volatility would likely persist, with buyers emerging as the stock sinks close to its book value, thought to be around 430 to 436 yen.

"This is what the traders are rallying on right now and that perceived price point is creating demand," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.

A source told Reuters on Friday that the company would meet with a group of its creditors next week to explain its circumstances.

Daio fell 18.8 percent to 433 yen. The tissue maker revealed last month that Chairman Mototaka Ikawa borrowed 10.6 billion yen ($140 million) from seven Daio subsidiaries, diverting the money to his own accounts. Ikawa stepped down as chairman on Sept 16.

Inpex Corp dropped 1.9 percent to 504,000 yen and was the second-heaviest traded issue by turnover on the main board, with the firm denying a report it was delaying a gas project.

Fast Retailing Co added 0.9 percent to 13,610 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported that it aims to increase its Uniqlo casual wear stores in South Korea to 300 in the fiscal year ending in 2021 from 64 now.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)