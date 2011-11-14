版本:
2011年 11月 14日

Nikkei climbs as Europe debt fears ease

 TOKYO, Nov 14 The Nikkei share average
rose on Monday, tracking a recovery in U.S. shares, helped by an
easing of fears about Europe's ability to keep its sovereign
debt woes from spreading.	
 The Nikkei average added 1.4 percent to 8,631.55,
while the broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to
738.37.	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

