Nikkei gains over 1 pct as Europe fears ease

 * Benchmark still below resistance at 25-day moving average
 * Italy bond auction awaited to gauge investor confidence
 * Olympus shares untraded with glut of buy orders
 * Banks outperform ahead of earnings

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Nov 14 The Nikkei share average
rose more than 1 percent on Monday, tracking a recovery in U.S.
shares, helped by an easing in fears about Europe's ability to
keep its sovereign debt woes from spreading.	
 Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp were untraded
with a glut of buy orders after a source familiar with the case
said a levy could be imposed for false financial reports, a move
which could prevent a delisting. 	
 But worries about fresh flare-ups in Europe's problems and
concerns about the strength of Japanese corporate earnings kept
overall gains in check ahead of an Italian debt auction and
Japanese bank earnings later in the day, strategists said.	
 Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner
Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government after Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi stepped down. 	
 Italy is scheduled to auction 3 billion euros of five-year
government bonds later Monday, which could reveal the extent to
which investors have confidence that the country's political
developments will lead to progress on reforms to ease the debt
crisis.	
 "Investors will watch to see how U.S. markets respond to the
latest developments in Italy, and Japanese markets will take
their cues from that. Until then, it's difficult to push the
upside too far," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at
Jujiya Securities.	
 The Nikkei rose 1.5 percent to 8,638.65, after
falling 3.3 percent last week.	
 The broader Topix index added 1.2 percent to 737.68,
after marking a weekly loss of 3 percent.	
 The Nikkei's 25-day moving average, at 8,755, is a key
resistance point, strategists say. The benchmark needs to rise
above this level before investors become confident that stocks
could resume an uptrend.	
 Banking shares outperformed ahead of earnings, following
gains in U.S. financial shares on relief about the outcome of
Italy's political crisis and hopes for the resolution of the
debt crisis. 	
 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 2.4 percent
and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 3 percent.
Mizuho Financial Group rose 2 percent.	
 Olympus shares were notionally quoted up by their daily
limit at 540 yen, 17 percent above Friday's close of 460 yen.	
 Sony Corp rose 2.5 percent to 1,387 yen after a
group led by the company won the auction for record label EMI's
music publishing operations in a deal valued at $2.2 billion on
Friday. 	
	
 (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)

