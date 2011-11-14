Nikkei gains over 1 pct as Europe fears ease

* Benchmark still below resistance at 25-day moving average

* Italy bond auction awaited to gauge investor confidence

* Olympus shares untraded with glut of buy orders

* Banks outperform ahead of earnings

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 14 The Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent on Monday, tracking a recovery in U.S. shares, helped by an easing in fears about Europe's ability to keep its sovereign debt woes from spreading.

Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp were untraded with a glut of buy orders after a source familiar with the case said a levy could be imposed for false financial reports, a move which could prevent a delisting.

But worries about fresh flare-ups in Europe's problems and concerns about the strength of Japanese corporate earnings kept overall gains in check ahead of an Italian debt auction and Japanese bank earnings later in the day, strategists said.

Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi stepped down.

Italy is scheduled to auction 3 billion euros of five-year government bonds later Monday, which could reveal the extent to which investors have confidence that the country's political developments will lead to progress on reforms to ease the debt crisis.

"Investors will watch to see how U.S. markets respond to the latest developments in Italy, and Japanese markets will take their cues from that. Until then, it's difficult to push the upside too far," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.

The Nikkei rose 1.5 percent to 8,638.65, after falling 3.3 percent last week.

The broader Topix index added 1.2 percent to 737.68, after marking a weekly loss of 3 percent.

The Nikkei's 25-day moving average, at 8,755, is a key resistance point, strategists say. The benchmark needs to rise above this level before investors become confident that stocks could resume an uptrend.

Banking shares outperformed ahead of earnings, following gains in U.S. financial shares on relief about the outcome of Italy's political crisis and hopes for the resolution of the debt crisis.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 2.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 3 percent. Mizuho Financial Group rose 2 percent.

Olympus shares were notionally quoted up by their daily limit at 540 yen, 17 percent above Friday's close of 460 yen.

Sony Corp rose 2.5 percent to 1,387 yen after a group led by the company won the auction for record label EMI's music publishing operations in a deal valued at $2.2 billion on Friday. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)