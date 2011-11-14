版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 14日 星期一 11:05 BJT

Nikkei gains over 1 pct; Italian auction eyed

 * Benchmark below resistance at 25-day moving average
 * Italy bond auction awaited to gauge investor confidence
 * Olympus shares untraded with glut of buy orders
 * Banks outperform ahead of earnings

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Nov 14 The Nikkei average rose more
than 1 percent on Monday, helped by an easing in fears about
Europe's debt crisis but investors were reluctant to push the
market higher ahead of an Italian debt auction later in the day.	
 Scandal-hit Olympus Corp shares were overwhelmed by
buy orders after a source familiar with the case said a fine 
could be imposed for false financial reports, a move which could
prevent a delisting. 	
 Italy is set to gain a new leader, former European
Commissioner Mario Monti, helping pacify bond markets to an
extent although just how much will be in focus at its auction of
five-year government bonds later on Monday. 	
 Banking shares outperformed ahead of earnings later in the
day, following gains in U.S. financial shares on relief about
the outcome of Italy's political crisis.	
"The rebound probably has some room to run this
week, and whether it does will depend less on Japanese earnings
and more on external factors such as continued developments in
Europe," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.	
 The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 8,617.27 by the
midday trading break, after falling 3.3 percent last week.	
 The broader Topix index added 0.9 percent to 735.69.	
 Volume was relatively thin, with 670 million shares changing
hands on the main board, on track to fall short of Friday's
full-day total of 1.66 billion shares.	
 The Nikkei's 25-day moving average, at 8,754, is a key
resistance point, strategists say. The benchmark needs to rise
above this level before investors become confident that stocks
could resume an uptrend.	
 "Investors will watch to see how U.S. markets respond to the
latest developments in Italy, and Japanese markets will take
their cues from that. Until then, it's difficult to push the
upside too far," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at
Jujiya Securities.	
 The market had a muted reaction to July-September gross
domestic product data released before the open, which confirmed
the economy rebounded as expected from a recession triggered by
a devastating March earthquake on robust exports and
consumption. But yen strength and sluggish global growth cloud
the outlook.  	
 Sony Corp rose 2.5 percent to 1,387 yen after a
group led by the company won the auction for record label EMI's
music publishing operations in a deal valued at $2.2 billion on
Friday. 	
Among financial shares, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
 added 2.4 percent. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
 and Mizuho Financial Group both rose 3
percent.	
 Nomura Holdings added 4.9 percent to 255 yen and
was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover, as Japan's top
brokerage benefited from the market's rebound.	
 Olympus shares were notionally quoted up by their daily
limit at 540 yen, 17 percent above Friday's close. If the shares
remain untraded throughout the session, they will close up by
that limit.	
 	
	
 (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐