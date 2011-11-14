版本:
Nikkei up more than 1 pct, Italian auction eyed

 * Benchmark below resistance at 25-day moving average
 * Italy bond auction awaited to gauge investor confidence
 * Olympus shares untraded with glut of buy orders
 * Banks outperform ahead of earnings reports

 By Mari Saito	
 TOKYO, Nov 14 The Nikkei average edged up
on Monday, helped by an easing of fears about Europe's debt
crisis, but investors were reluctant to push the market higher
ahead of an Italian debt auction later in the day.	
 Shares in scandal-hit Olympus Corp were overwhelmed
by buy orders after a source familiar with the case said a fine 
could be imposed for false financial reports, a move that could
help it avoid a delisting. 	
 Newly appointed leaders Mario Monti in Italy and Lucas
Papademos in Greece are racing to form governments and limit the
damage from the debt crisis that has engulfed the region.
 	
 In focus will be Italy's five-year government bond auction
due later on Monday, a critical test for the leadership of
Monti, a former member of the European Commission. 	
 "Just because there are new faces at the top in Greece and
Italy doesn't mean their troubles have suddenly gone away," said
Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.	
 "We may have stepped back from the panic situation in the
market but it doesn't give the market much more room for
optimism," said Nakanishi.	
 Banking shares outperformed ahead of earnings later in the
day, following gains in U.S. financial shares on relief about
the outcome of Italy's political crisis.   	
 The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 8,608.22 by
mid-afternoon, after falling 3.3 percent last week. The broader
Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 735.38.	
 The Nikkei's 25-day moving average of 8,754 is a key
resistance point, strategists say. The benchmark needs to rise
above this level before investors become confident that stocks
could resume an uptrend.	
 "Investors will watch to see how U.S. markets respond to the
latest developments in Italy, and Japanese markets will take
their cue from that. Until then, it's difficult to push the
upside too far," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at
Jujiya Securities.	
 The market showed a muted reaction to Japan's July-September
gross domestic product data released before the open, which
showed the economy bouncing back from a recession led by strong
exports and consumption. But the yen's strength and sluggish
global growth cloud the outlook. 	
    	

 BANKS GAIN AHEAD OF EARNINGS, OLYMPUS UNTRADED	
 Ahead of earnings after the close on Monday, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group added 2.1 percent to 335 yen. Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group gained 2.2 percent to 2,066 yen
and Mizuho Financial Group rose 3.0 percent to 104 yen.	
 Nomura Holdings jumped 5.8 percent to 257 yen and
was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover, as Japan's top
brokerage benefited from the market's rebound.	
 The Nikkei newspaper earlier reported that Mizuho Financial
will cut 10 percent of its work force, or roughly 3,000 jobs, by
the end of the 2015/16 financial year as part of the merger of
its two banking units.  	
 Olympus shares were notionally quoted up by their daily
limit at 540 yen, 17 percent above Friday's close. If the shares
remain untraded throughout the session, they will close up by
that limit.	
 Tosoh Corp, an integrated chemicals maker, fell 5.2
percent to 217 yen, the lowest intraday level since March 11,
after a fire broke out at its vinyl chloride monomer plant in
Yamaguchi prefecture, southern Japan, forcing the company to cut
its output in Japan by 30 percent. 	
 Sony Corp rose 1.5 percent to 1,347 yen after a
group led by the company won the auction for record label EMI's
music publishing operations in a deal valued at $2.2 billion on
Friday. 	
	
 (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael
Watson)

