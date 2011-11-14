版本:
Nikkei closes up 1 pct as Europe fears ease

 TOKYO, Nov 14 Japan's Nikkei average
 closed up 1.1 percent at 8,603.70 on Monday, helped by
an easing of fears about Europe's debt crisis, but investors
were reluctant to push the market higher ahead of an Italian
debt auction later in the day.	
 The broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to
735.85.	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

