Nikkei to open down as euro zone worries persist

TOKYO, Nov 15 The Nikkei stock average is set to slip on Tuesday, tracking falls in overseas shares on concerns about rising bond yields in Italy and other euro-zone countries.

"The Nikkei will open lower and stick to a narrow range, with traders selling off in reaction to Italy's high five-year bond yields and the drop in the U.S. market," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Yields of Italian five-year bonds reached a record of 6.29 percent on Monday, up nearly a full percentage point from the last auction in mid October, and benchmark yields in France and Spain closed near session highs.

U.S. and European shares, led by financials, fell sharply on the news, reminding investors the region's debt crisis could still spin out of control.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,575, down 45 points from their Osaka close of 8,620..

The Nikkei is likely to trade in a range of 8,500 to 8,600 on Tuesday, strategists said.

"If the Nikkei falls enough, traders will be anticipating that the Bank of Japan will buy ETFs in the afternoon," said Nishi.

On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 8,603.70 and the broader Topix index added 0.9 percent to 735.85.

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Mitsubishi UFJ

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc reported a net profit increase of 95 percent in the April-September first half on Monday, boosted by a hefty one-time gain from its stake in Morgan Stanley, and raised its full-year profit forecast.

-- Mizuho Financial

Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Monday that its first-half net profit fell 25 percent, hurt by the absence of hefty bond trading gains that lifted profits the previous year, and kept its full-year forecast unchanged.

-- SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group said it will buy back up to 50 billion yen of its own shares. It also said April-September net profit fell 25 percent from a year earlier, but raised its net profit forecast to 500 billion yen for the full year to March.

--Olympus

Shares of Olympus Corp were overwhelmed by buy orders on Monday and remained untraded due to a glut of buy orders and closed up by their daily limit at 540 yen. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)