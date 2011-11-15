版本:
Nikkei down 0.7 pct as euro zone worries persist

 TOKYO, Nov 15 The Nikkei stock average
opened lower on Tuesday, tracking falls in overseas shares on
concerns about rising bond yields in Italy and other euro-zone
countries.	
 The benchmark Nikkei average fell 0.7 percent to
8,548.01 and the broader Topix index lost 0.5 percent to
723.03.	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

