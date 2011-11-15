Nikkei dips; expected to tread water on Europe woes

* Nikkei falls, trading to remain flat

* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial up on share buyback

* Olympus shares untraded due to glut of buy orders

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 15 The Nikkei average dipped on Tuesday on concerns about rising bond yields in Italy and other euro zone nations, with market participants saying the index was likely to tread water amid plenty of negative news to digest.

But Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed on news of a share buyback while scandal-hit Olympus Corp remained overwhelmed by buy orders for a second day in a row.

Relief about the appointments of new leaders in Italy and Greece has been quickly overtaken by worries about Italian bond yields near record highs and benchmark yields in France and Spain closing near session highs.

"The uptick (in the Nikkei) yesterday was a result of traders buying back shares they sold last week, not taking new long positions. It's too early to be optimistic," said Seiki Orimi, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The benchmark Nikkei average fell 0.3 percent to 8,579.46 and the broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 734.61.

The decline, however, was not as steep as the fall in U.S. and European shares which slid on fears that the European debt crisis could spin out of control.

"If the Nikkei falls enough, traders will be anticipating that the Bank of Japan will buy ETFs in the afternoon," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The Nikkei's 25-day moving average of 8,752 is a key resistance point, strategists say, with the benchmark needing to rise above that level before investors become confident that stocks can resume an uptrend.

Olympus was notionally quoted up at 640 yen, up by its daily limit of 100 yen, 18.5 percent above Monday's close and the second day it has been hit by a glut of buy orders on hopes that it will not be delisted.

Shares of Japan's three largest banks diverged following their reporting of earnings results late on Monday.

No.3 lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed 2.6 percent to 2,119 yen, after it said it will buy back up to $650 million worth of its shares, or 1.6 percent of its outstanding stock. SMFG was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 0.6 percent to 336 yen, and Mizuho Financial Group was up 1.0 percent at 104 yen.

Profit in the April-September first-half fell 25 percent at Mizuho and SMFG, but MUFG's profit jumped 95 percent, boosted by a hefty one-off gain from converting preferred shares in Morgan Stanley, in which it now holds a 22 percent stake.

MUFG and SMFG, as expected by some analysts, raised their full-year profit forecasts, while Mizuho kept its forecast.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)