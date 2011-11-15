Nikkei dips; expected to tread water on Europe woes

TOKYO, Nov 15 The Nikkei stock average fell on Tuesday to hover just above 8,500 and market participants said it was unlikely to push higher as rising bond yields in euro zone nations fuelled concerns about Europe's ability to contain its debt crisis.

The Nikkei average fell 0.7 percent to 8,541.93, holding above 8,500 throughout the session but giving back much of the previous day's gains. The broader Topix index lost 0.7 percent to 730.91. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)