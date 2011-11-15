版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 15日 星期二 14:07 BJT

Nikkei dips; expected to tread water on Europe woes

 TOKYO, Nov 15 The Nikkei stock average
fell on Tuesday to hover just above 8,500 and market
participants said it was unlikely to push higher as rising bond
yields in euro zone nations fuelled concerns about Europe's
ability to contain its debt crisis.	
 The Nikkei average fell 0.7 percent to 8,541.93,
holding above 8,500 throughout the session but giving back much
of the previous day's gains. The broader Topix index 
lost 0.7 percent to 730.91.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐