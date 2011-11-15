Nikkei dips; expected to tread water on Europe woes

UPDATE 6-Controversial Dakota pipeline to go ahead after Army approval
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
TOKYO, Nov 15 The Nikkei stock average fell on Tuesday to hover just above 8,500 and market participants said it was unlikely to push higher as rising bond yields in euro zone nations fuelled concerns about Europe's ability to contain its debt crisis.
The Nikkei average fell 0.7 percent to 8,541.93, holding above 8,500 throughout the session but giving back much of the previous day's gains. The broader Topix index lost 0.7 percent to 730.91. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc , reporting for the first time as a standalone company, on Tuesday said its profit beat expectations for the fourth quarter despite just missing Wall Street's target for sales at established restaurants.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.