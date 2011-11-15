Nikkei could edge up but trade seen rangebound

TOKYO, Nov 16 The Nikkei average could edge up on Wednesday after Wall Street shrugged off rising fears about European debt contagion, but is seen likely to stay mired in recent ranges until investors have reason to be confident the euro zone crisis is contained.

"We won't see sharp selling after U.S. gains, but we won't see much buying either, as fears about the European situation remain," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

"Select stocks could benefit, but the overall market is likely to stay close to recent levels," she said.

In the U.S. market on Tuesday, technology and industrial shares were the best performers after upbeat U.S. economic data, which bodes well for their counterparts in Asia.

But rising yields in European debt markets suggest the region's woes are not over yet. The spread of French, Belgian and Austrian 10-year bond yields over German Bunds all hit their highest levels since the euro's launch in 1999, while the equivalent Dutch spread hit its widest since early 2009.

Further fanning contagion fears, yields on Italian 10-year bonds climbed back above the key 7 percent level, widely deemed unsustainable, and Spanish borrowing costs rose ahead of the launch of a new 10-year bond on Thursday.

The Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,500 to 8,650 on Wednesday, strategists said.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,545, down 15 points from their Osaka close of 8,560..

On Tuesday, the Nikkei fell 0.7 percent to 8,541.93, holding above 8,500 throughout the session but giving back much of the previous day's gains. The broader Topix index lost 0.7 percent to 730.91.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday showed brokers were set to sell a net 3.6 million shares, with sell orders totalling 12.4 million and buy orders 8.8 million.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Nissan

Nissan Motor Co and Daimler AG are finalising plans to jointly assemble passenger vehicles in Mexico for sale mainly in the North American market, the Nikkei business daily said.

-- Elpida

Desperate to staunch price declines for its DRAM chips, Elpida Memory Inc is considering further reducing production at its facilities in Hiroshima and Taiwan, business daily Nikkei reported.

-- Nisshin Steel and Nippon Metal

Nisshin Steel Co and Nippon Metal Industry Co said on Tuesday they aim to merge by October next year as they confront a shrinking domestic market and tough competition from larger, lower-cost competitors elsewhere in Asia.

-- Panasonic

Panasonic Corp said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its Mobara liquid-crystal display panel plant to state-backed Japan Display, as the electronics giant cuts back its lossmaking television unit.

-- Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to restart its Thai plant, halted due to a shortage of parts in the wake of flooding, on Nov. 21 instead of a previously stated Nov. 18.

-- Olympus

Olympus Corp's creditors are not expected to demand changes in loan terms or take other abrupt steps and risk hurting their own interests when they meet company executives on Wednesday to grill them about the firm's huge accounting scandal, sources and analysts said. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)