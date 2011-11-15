Nikkei could edge up but trade seen rangebound

TOKYO, Nov 16 The Nikkei average could
edge up on Wednesday after Wall Street shrugged off rising fears
about European debt contagion, but is seen likely to stay mired
in recent ranges until investors have reason to be confident the
euro zone crisis is contained.
"We won't see sharp selling after U.S. gains, but we won't
see much buying either, as fears about the European situation
remain," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities.
"Select stocks could benefit, but the overall market is
likely to stay close to recent levels," she said.
In the U.S. market on Tuesday, technology and industrial
shares were the best performers after upbeat U.S. economic data,
which bodes well for their counterparts in Asia.
But rising yields in European debt markets suggest the
region's woes are not over yet. The spread of French, Belgian
and Austrian 10-year bond yields over German Bunds all hit their
highest levels since the euro's launch in 1999, while the
equivalent Dutch spread hit its widest since early 2009.
Further fanning contagion fears, yields on Italian 10-year
bonds climbed back above the key 7 percent level,
widely deemed unsustainable, and Spanish borrowing costs rose
ahead of the launch of a new 10-year bond on Thursday.
The Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,500
to 8,650 on Wednesday, strategists said.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,545, down 15 points
from their Osaka close of 8,560..
On Tuesday, the Nikkei fell 0.7 percent to 8,541.93, holding
above 8,500 throughout the session but giving back much of the
previous day's gains. The broader Topix index lost 0.7
percent to 730.91.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday showed
brokers were set to sell a net 3.6 million shares, with sell
orders totalling 12.4 million and buy orders 8.8 million.
> Wall St rises on U.S. economy, progress in Italy
> Euro falls for 2nd straight day on contagion fears
> Bonds mostly steady as stock gains damp safety bid
> Gold trades flat, euro jitters help recoup losses
> Oil up on economic data despite EU contagion worry
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Nissan
Nissan Motor Co and Daimler AG are finalising
plans to jointly assemble passenger vehicles in Mexico for sale
mainly in the North American market, the Nikkei business daily
said.
-- Elpida
Desperate to staunch price declines for its DRAM chips,
Elpida Memory Inc is considering further reducing production at
its facilities in Hiroshima and Taiwan, business daily Nikkei
reported.
-- Nisshin Steel and Nippon Metal
Nisshin Steel Co and Nippon Metal Industry Co said on
Tuesday they aim to merge by October next year as they confront
a shrinking domestic market and tough competition from larger,
lower-cost competitors elsewhere in Asia.
-- Panasonic
Panasonic Corp said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its
Mobara liquid-crystal display panel plant to state-backed Japan
Display, as the electronics giant cuts back its lossmaking
television unit.
-- Isuzu Motors
Isuzu Motors Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to restart its
Thai plant, halted due to a shortage of parts in the wake of
flooding, on Nov. 21 instead of a previously stated Nov. 18.
-- Olympus
Olympus Corp's creditors are not expected to demand changes
in loan terms or take other abrupt steps and risk hurting their
own interests when they meet company executives on Wednesday to
grill them about the firm's huge accounting scandal, sources and
analysts said.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)