Nikkei flat, seen mired in recent ranges

 TOKYO, Nov 16 The Nikkei average was flat
in early trading on Wednesday and is seen likely to stay mired
in recent ranges until investors have reason to be confident the
euro zone crisis is contained. 	
 The Nikkei was down 2.72 points at 8,539.21, while
the broader Topix index edged down 0.1 percent to
729.87. 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)

