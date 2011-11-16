Nikkei flat, seen mired in recent ranges

TOKYO, Nov 16 The Nikkei average was flat in early trading on Wednesday and is seen likely to stay mired in recent ranges until investors have reason to be confident the euro zone crisis is contained.

The Nikkei was down 2.72 points at 8,539.21, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.1 percent to 729.87. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)