Nikkei edges down, seen mired in recent ranges

* Elpida surges on DRAM output report, MSCI relief

* Scandal-hit Olympus rebounds as delisting fears fade

* Nikkei could test Oct 5 low of 8,343 -strategist

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 16 The Nikkei average edged down in early trading on Wednesday, and is seen as likely to stay mired in recent ranges until investors have reason to be confident the euro zone crisis is contained.

Elpida Memory Inc surged 10 percent after a report it will cut DRAM output to support prices, while Olympus Corp rose by more than 12 percent as investors bought back its shares on hopes that the Tokyo bourse will not delist the scandal-hit maker of cameras and medical equipment.

Rising yields in European debt markets overnight suggested the region's woes are not over yet. The spread of French, Belgian and Austrian 10-year bond yields over German Bunds all hit their highest levels since the euro's launch in 1999, while the equivalent Dutch spread hit its widest since early 2009.

Further fanning contagion fears, yields on Italian 10-year bonds climbed back above the key 7 percent level, widely deemed unsustainable, and Spanish borrowing costs rose ahead of the launch of a new 10-year bond on Thursday.

"Continued uneasiness about Europe's situation as well as the persistently strong yen are preventing gains," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

The Nikkei was down 3.81 points at 8,538.93, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.1 percent to 729.95.

The Nikkei had been in the process of forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with the Oct. 5 low of 8,343 as the bottom, Nomura research analyst Shoichiro Yamauchi wrote in a recent report.

But as the benchmark has failed to break above the 8,600 level where the two shoulders would need to be positioned, the pattern may have broken down, meaning the Nikkei could test the Oct. 5 low and form a double bottom with that low, he said.

Similarly, the S&P 500 is flat for the year and trapped in a tight range, and U.S. strategists say it could find tough technical resistance to continue its rise on Wednesday.

"The S&P is also in a range, and because the Nikkei often tracks that index, that is another factor weighing on the Nikkei from a technical point of view," said Mizuho's Miura.

Shares of scandal-hit Olympus jumped as much as 15.6 percent to 740 yen and topped the main board as the heaviest-traded issue by turnover amid fading expectations that the company would be delisted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Elpida Memory Inc added 10 percent after tumbling 9.1 percent on Tuesday, after the Nikkei business daily reported that Japan's biggest DRAM maker is considering further production cuts to prop up sagging prices.

Investors had sold the chipmaker on fears it would be excluded by MSCI in its latest index reshuffle, and bought it back on relief that it was not dropped, a market participant said. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)