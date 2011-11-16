版本:
Nikkei falls 0.9 pct, seen mired in recent ranges

 TOKYO, Nov 16 The Nikkei average fell in
thin trade on Wednesday but stayed in recent ranges as investors
remained on edge about developments in the euro zone debt
crisis.	
   The Nikkei ended down 0.9 percent at 8,463.16 and
the broader Topix index also fell 0.9 percent to 724.11.	
 	

 	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito)

