Nikkei to slip, stick to tight range amid Europe uncertainty

TOKYO, Nov 17 The Nikkei share average is likely to slip on Thursday and stick to a tight range after U.S. stocks tumbled overnight on rising fears about contagion from Europe's debt market woes.

"Looking at the performance of U.S. stocks, the strong yen and all the worries about European contagion, the Nikkei is likely to dip," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Bond market turmoil is spreading across Europe, with Italian 10-year bond yields rising back above 7 percent, while yields on bonds issued by France, the Netherlands and Austria -- which along with Germany form the core of the euro zone -- have also climbed.

Wall Street fell overnight, with selling accelerating late in the session after a Fitch Ratings report warned that U.S. banks have direct exposure to stressed European markets and that contagion poses a serious risk.

The dollar is threatening to fall below 77 yen, down from a high around 79.50 yen hit after Japan's intervention on Oct. 31

Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that Europe's debt crisis may trip up the global economy after a two-day policy review, where the Japanese central bank nevertheless refrained from further action.

The benchmark Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,350 to 8,500 on Thursday, strategists said.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,390, down 60 points from their Osaka close of 8,450..

On Wednesday, the Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 8,463.16, and the broader Topix index also shed 0.9 percent to 724.11.

Embattled Olympus Corp remains in focus after company executives offered a plan to its lenders on Wednesday to shrink its interest-bearing debt by about 260 billion yen.

The president of Olympus told staff in an email obtained by Reuters on Wednesday that it is preparing to take legal action, including possible criminal suits, against any executives found responsible for the accounting scandal engulfing the company.

Foreign brokers were set to sell a net 4.1 million stocks, according to orders placed before the start of trade on Thursday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

--NTT Docomo

NTT Docomo Inc said it will pay 320 million yen for a 20 percent stake in Transaction Media Networks Inc, which provides a platform for using cellphones for transactions, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

-- Olympus

Scandal-hit Olympus Corp offered its creditors a plan on Wednesday to shrink its debt by about 260 billion yen to 408.7 billion yen over the next three years, the Nikkei reported.

--Hitachi

Western Digital is set to win EU regulatory approval to acquire Hitachi Ltd's hard disk drive business in a proposed $4.3 billion deal after agreeing to sell some operations to alleviate competition concerns, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

--Daiwa Securities

Daiwa Securities Group said on Wednesday it is considering expanding on a $520 million cost-cutting plan that was outlined last month amid expectations tough market conditions will last another year.

Daiwa CEO Takashi Hibino said the cuts would target computer systems in Japan and derivatives and convertible bond operations overseas.

(Reporting By Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)