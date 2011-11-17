Nikkei edges down, may break 8,400 on Europe woes

* Fitch report on US bank exposure fuels Europe debt fears
* Olympus soars for 4th day, delisting fears fade
* TDK gains after supply pact with Western Digital
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 17 The Nikkei benchmark average
edged lower and may break below 8,400 later on Thursday after a
Fitch report on U.S. banking exposure to European debt market
woes fuelled fears about contagion from the region's debt
crisis.
Embattled Olympus Corp jumped more than
12 percent in heavy morning trade, continuing its climb for a
fourth consecutive session as fears of a delisting subsided
among market participants.
Bond market turmoil is spreading across Europe, with Italian
10-year bond yields rising back above 7 percent, while yields on
bonds issued by France, the Netherlands and Austria -- which
along with Germany form the core of the euro zone -- have also
climbed.
"It wouldn't be surprising for the Nikkei to drop below
8,400," said Takashi Ushio, head of investment strategy division
at Marusan Securities.
He noted that the Topix index has recently fallen to hover
near its March 15 intraday low of 725.90, hit in the wake of the
March earthquake, suggesting that the Nikkei still has room to
fall. The Nikkei has a lower weighting of financial shares.
The Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent to 8,436.49
by the midday break, while the broader Topix index fell
0.1 percent to 723.79.
The decline was, however, less steep than falls in Wall
Street, with both the Dow Jones industrial average and
the Standard & Poor's 500 losing around 1.6 percent.
Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities,
said that after the index broke below 8,500 on Wednesday, market
participants were now focused on its Oct. 5 low of 8,382.98.
"The general feeling that the Bank of Japan will buy ETFs
(exchange traded funds) and prevent the market from bottoming
out is one of the few things that is supporting the Nikkei," he
said.
In Europe, France and Germany are split over the European
Central Bank's bond buying role, keeping investors jittery while
strategists said the yen's strength against the euro was another
negative factor pressuring the Tokyo stock market.
Volume was moderate, with 692 million shares trading on the
main board in the morning, slightly above Wednesday's volume of
539 million shares.
NIPPON LIFE CUTS OLYMPUS STAKE
Olympus soared 12.8 percent to 835 yen by the
midday break, and was the heaviest traded share by turnover on
the main board. Separately, Nippon Life Insurance, Olympus' top
shareholder, said it had cut its stake in the company to 5.11
percent from 8.18 percent.
"Institutions and funds are selling their holdings of
Olympus, but as long as the company looks as if it might avoid
delisting, hedge funds and speculators traders will keep buying
it back, looking for short-term gains," said Masayoshi Okamoto,
head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.
But, he added that the trend could quickly reverse if it
appeared that the company might miss a Dec. 14 deadline to
report its first-half earnings. Missing that deadline would
result in an automatic delisting.
Olympus may sell assets to help pay down $3.4 billion in
debt under a plan aimed at keeping the support of its banks, the
Nikkei business daily said.
TDK Corp added 6.6 percent to 3,465 yen and was the
second-heaviest traded share by turnover after Western Digital
said it entered into an agreement with TDK subsidiary
SAE Magnetics for the supply of components for hard disk drives.
The supply tie-up will begin from the first calendar quarter of
2012.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)