TOKYO, Nov 17 The Nikkei average rose in line with regional gains and U.S. stock futures on Thursday, but failed to break resistance at the 8,500 level as investors remained wary about testing the upside amid fears on Europe's ability to contain its debt crisis.

The Nikkei edged up 0.2 percent to 8,479.63, while the broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 727.71.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)