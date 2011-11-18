REFILE-Nikkei falls below 8,400 on euro zone bond woes

(Corrects spelling of "hole" in 2nd bullet point)
* Nikkei down 1.2 pct to lowest in more than a month
* Olympus slides on report of probe into $4.9 bln hole
* Mizuho shares fall below 100 yen, 1st time since 2003
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 18 The Nikkei share average
dropped below 8,400 on Friday to its lowest level in more than a
month, as global markets grew increasingly spooked by surging
bond yields in euro zone nations.
Shares of Olympus Corp snapped a four-day winning
streak, tumbling more than 5 percent after the New York Times
reported that Japanese officials are investigating an apparent
$4.9 billion hole in the company's accounts as well as possible
ties to organised crime.
In Europe, the premium of Spanish and French bonds over
German Bunds hit euro-era highs after poor demand at debt sales,
while Italian ten-year bond yields managed to drop to 6.9
percent but only after apparent bond-buying from the European
Central Bank.
Banking shares slipped in the broad market sell off, with
Mizuho Financial Group shares falling below 100 yen in
morning trade for the first time since 2003.
"Markets are waiting for the euro zone to finalise the
details on the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility),
although recent comments from Germany's (Chancellor Angela)
Merkel seem to indicate these negotiations may face challenges,"
said Yumi Nishimura, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities.
She said the Nikkei was likely to continue its slide and
market participants remained wary of the Oct. 5 low of 8,343.01,
which some strategists view as key support.
The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 8,347.52, while
the broader Topix index also shed 1.2 percent, to
718.93.
The S&P 500 tumbled 1.6 percent on Thursday, refusing
to take heart from encouraging signs in U.S. economic data such
as housing starts, while the FTSEurofirst 300 slid to more than
a one-month low of about 951.
Olympus slipped 5.5 percent to 706 yen and was the
second-heaviest traded issue by turnover.
Shares of Mizuho dropped 2.0 percent to 99, its first time
to slip below 100 yen in eight years.
Rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 1.8
percent to 325 yen and Sumitomo Financial Group dropped
3 percent to 2,046 yen.
